Codie Liermann | July 10, 2020 5:00 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: Tips on Securing Future Bookings
All travel agencies work in their own ways depending on the market and types of trips they book; however, it’s safe to say there probably aren’t a whole lot of agencies booking last-minute vacations right now.
If you’re one to advertise mostly last-minute trips, that might have to change. During a time like this, securing reservations well in advance is extremely important and one of the key aspects that will keep you in business.
Your agency may have been at a standstill over the past few months, but according to recent studies and surveys, Americans are indicating the pandemic is now less likely to affect upcoming travel plans. People are ready to plan vacations.
As interest in future travel increases, it’s essential to try to get these reservations on the books. Here are a few ways that might help you secure your clients' future bookings now.
Promote Early Booking Discounts
So often throughout social media and travel websites, I see marketing for last-minute trips. There is nothing wrong with promoting these, but now is the time to shift the focus to future vacations. Even though travel is currently picking up, a lot of these trips include nearby road trips, visiting family members or camping—not usually the type of trips travel advisors get to book.
And even though some borders are beginning to open up, all the protocols in place may deter travelers from venturing out quite yet. Advertising early booking discounts will get reservations on the books that you most likely won’t have to cancel and rebook.
Highlight Flexibility
Along with promoting early booking discounts, another way to secure future bookings is by highlighting flexible booking options. Many companies are still offering flexibility for changes and cancelations.
So if your clients decide they aren’t ready to travel yet or if the destination, hotel or cruise line you booked isn’t operating yet, you should be able to seamlessly modify the reservation without penalties.
Add Insurance to All Bookings
Adding insurance to every single booking is going to be crucial moving forward. Although many companies were generous in offering refunds or future credits, many travel advisors and clients learned the hard way that it’s a lot more difficult to cancel or change a reservation without travel insurance.
Be sure to do your research and know the difference not only between travel insurance companies but also between the variety of policies available. Having insurance added on a booking should give your clients peace of mind and encourage them to secure future bookings early on.
Surprisingly enough, a few travel companies have advertised paying commissions to travel advisors upon booking instead of after clients travel, which is a huge plus for agencies—and another reason to book early. Focus on the future bookings now, and you’ll be back to booking last-minute getaways before you know it.
