Codie Liermann | January 03, 2020 1:45 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: What to Do With All the Post-Holiday Travel Inquiries
As you start to get settled back into the office after taking time off during the holidays, it’s not uncommon for the post-holiday travel inquiries to trickle in—that is, if you don’t already have a full inbox and voicemail messages waiting for you.
Your clients have been spending time with family and friends discussing travel plans for the year ahead, and they’re eager to get moving on booking new trips. Traveling is usually a hot topic that comes up over the holidays, so they also may have referred you to friends who are looking for a travel agent to work with.
So, what do you do with all the new travel inquiries?
Although you may initially feel overwhelmed, try to instead get excited about all the potential new business. This is a great way to start the year, and if you took the time off you needed, you’re hopefully back feeling refreshed and ready to make people’s travel dreams come true.
You’ll want to start by doing a little organizing and prioritizing. Making a list is a great way to organize your tasks and stay on track with what you need to do.
Keep an eye out for inquiries that mention last-minute getaways or any dates that fall within the next month or even this month. You’ll want to tend to those first—if too much time passes before these clients hear back from you, they may end up working with another agent or getting the trip booked themselves.
You can then line up the others by date or in order of importance. Some people may send in a vague inquiry about a trip “sometime this year” without any specific destinations in mind, and others might send exact dates and specific resorts and locations they are interested in.
No matter which order you work on inquiries, you’ll want to make sure to touch base with all the clients first, at least letting them know you received their message and will be working on their trip soon. Whether it’s a quick email or phone call, be sure you’re effectively communicating with clients so they are always in the loop.
Some people work efficiently via email, but long email threads can also end up wasting time. Consider reaching out to each client to set up a phone call or even an in-person consultation. This will allow you to get all the information you need in order to successfully research their vacation.
Talking to them will also give you a feel for how serious they are about this potential trip. Maybe the holiday excitement wore off and they aren’t even interested in traveling anymore. It’s easier to figure this out on the phone or face to face versus through multiple emails.
Enjoy this busy time of year and be sure your clients can feel your excitement for their potential trip. Remember, it’s not every month that your inbox will be this full.
