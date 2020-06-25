Codie Liermann | June 25, 2020 12:48 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: Working With Clients Post COVID-19
Borders are beginning to reopen; quarantine requirements are loosening; people are becoming open to traveling again, and your clients are reaching out to make new travel plans.
Sure, you may have been in contact with your clients throughout the past few months working on canceling and rescheduling vacations, but now people are looking to travel within the next few months—and they are looking to you for help.
It’s not only your repeat clients who will be reaching out but people who have been booking their own travel in the past and have finally seen the benefits of working with a travel advisor.
As travel pick up, though, things aren’t going to fall right back into place. Travel advisors will need to be ready to adjust to the new normal and whatever the months ahead bring with them.
Clients will be looking to you for everything. You will most likely be doing a lot more hand-holding than you’ve done in the past. Go into these next few months with patience, as everyone is navigating a new normal just like you.
In addition, clients will be holding travel advisors to a higher standard. Make sure you’re ready for the endless questions on new protocols and procedures—or at least have a list of resources to easily find the answers.
If you haven’t in the past, consider reaching out to each client prior to travel with a checklist. Depending on the destination, your clients will need to bring new things along with them they haven’t had to worry about in the past—such as a mask, test results showing they are COVID-19-free, etc.
It would be surprising if any travel advisors said these past few months have been easy and seamless. There has most likely been at least one hiccup, if not many. Whether it was chasing a refund for your client that a company was unwilling to give, finding out something important was not covered under an insurance plan or some other major issue.
Hopefully you’ve learned from these setbacks and have implemented procedures to your business to help protect you and your clients in the future—whether you became more familiar with insurance plans to offer your clients, decided it was time to introduce service fees or narrowed down the trusted tour operators you work with.
As travel resumes, keep in mind this era of booking travel is new to everyone. Have patience with both yourself and your clients as you begin working together again.
