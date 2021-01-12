Rich Thomaselli | January 12, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Could Airlines Someday Offer Free Wi-Fi?
The airline industry still has a long way to go to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
With air travel still down about 60 percent compared to 2019 levels, and with COVID-19 surging again across the world as the heart of the winter approaches, there is most definitely a reluctance to board a plane and travel.
So it’s become something of a public relations gambit for the airlines, coming up with various incentives to move the needle – a needle that, right now, is pointing more toward 2022 for a recovery than anytime here in 2021.
Could free Wi-Fi be one of those incentives?
Delta Air Lines and Viasat Inc. last week announced a new collaboration for the California-based company to take Delta’s Wi-Fi connectivity to the next level. Delta will use Viasat’s proprietary Ka-band satellite in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution for more than 300 mainline narrow-body aircraft, including both new delivery and retrofits on A321ceo, 737-900ER and select 757-200 aircraft.
Delta expects to bring the Viasat technology onboard these aircraft starting this summer.
“Staying connected is a key part of our customers’ lives both at home and during travel, and we are taking big leaps forward to deliver an unparalleled experience that puts connectivity and personalization front and center,” said Ekrem Dimbiloglu, Delta’s Director of Brand Experience – In-Flight Entertainment & Wi-Fi, in a statement. “Best-in-class in-flight connectivity takes our vision for a reimagined brand experience to the next level and has long been a focus for us as a business.”
Might that vision be free? Granted, it’s a given that Delta is likely spending a pretty penny for this Wi-Fi enhancement, and onboard Wi-Fi is one of those ancillary fees that help bolster the bottom line for airlines.
That said, think of the goodwill that carriers would engender by making Wi-Fi a gratis proposition.
Remember what the airlines did, led by United, last year at the height of the pandemic. When carriers could have taken advantage of the situation – and Lord knows they have in the past – they didn’t. Despite the plethora of canceled flights during the pandemic, airlines zigged when they could have zagged. They dropped the idea of charging change fees.
Needless to say, it was approved by travelers, particularly frequent fliers.
Free Wi-Fi is certainly is something to ponder. Yes, airlines need every available dollar, but even a truncated plan would help. United, for instance, had four different tiers of Wi-Fi in 2019 ranging from $7 to $14 for one hour and $19 to $29 for a full day. Perhaps make the first hour free before charging passengers for the duration of the flight?
Look, the elimination of change fees was – no-brainer – obviously well-received.
Imagine what even a partial plan for Wi-Fi could do?
Airlines were almost forced by the pandemic into showing their humanity. Perhaps it’s time to continue that trend with at least a version of free connectivity.
