Patrick Clarke | July 20, 2022 8:00 PM ET
'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' Remains the Ultimate Road Trip Inspiration
Travel inspiration can come in many forms and from many places but I'm here to tell you that nothing motivates quite like Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives does and has for going on two decades now.
Sampling the local grub is something we all do when we travel. Some tour historic sites and museums while others shop or prefer to seek out adventure on scenic hikes. Our interests in activities and attractions may differ, but we are united in our need and oftentimes affection for food.
Hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri, Triple D—which first aired in April 2007—takes viewers all over the country in each 30-minute episode, transporting them to big cities and small towns to showcase the best local eats and the characters behind them.
After nearly three dozen seasons and more than 400 episodes, the show has moved away from only highlighting traditional diners, drive-ins and dive bars in recent years out of necessity. But those food-focused travelers like me aren't complaining. In bringing these independent eateries to your screen, Triple D sends a strong message and reminder to support small businesses and try new places when you travel rather than simply frequent your favorite fast food chain because it's what you know.
The dishes may sometimes overlap and the end result is more often than not mouthwatering but nothing is ever prepared or presented the exact same way. The lesson to be learned is that these establishments are unique much like the destinations they exist in.
That's where the travel inspiration lies.
Triple D embraces the "road trip" concept and even if Fieri isn't actually driving his famous red Camaro all over the country, the wide range of locations featured on the show over the past 15-plus years means that you don't always have to go far to share the same experience as Guy.
Bars and restaurants featured on Triple D will usually let you know that "Guy ate here" and the show's website even has a helpful tool for finding featured restaurants based on your state. That's a tool I've used quite frequently in recent years as I've moved (and as a result road tripped) all over the U.S., from Wilmington, North Carolina to Murrieta, California.
The dishes being served up for Fieri almost always look incredibly appetizing and he's rarely if ever short on praise, which is always reiterated by the passionate patrons who've helped put the place on the map and ultimately the show's radar.
Following in Guy's footsteps to some of these Triple D stops has been among the highlights of my travels. Some of my favorites include the Copper Penny in Wilmington, North Carolina; Bootlegger's Modern American Smokehouse in Scottsdale, Arizona; La Santisima Gourmet Taco Shop in Phoenix, Arizona; Sherman's Deli & Bakery in Palm Desert, California, DJ's Clam Shack in Key West, Florida and The Smoking Swine in Baltimore, Maryland.
Love him or hate him, the Mayor of Flavortown has put in the time to guide us food-loving travelers and has the passion, platform and credibility to inspire your next road trip like few other TV personalities.
Here's to another 15 years of righteous bites.
