Codie Liermann | July 01, 2022 6:00 AM ET
Discovering a Hidden Gem in the Midwest
Over the years of working in the travel industry, I’ve gotten really used to international travel. Outside of conferences and visiting friends in other states, the majority of my trips were to other countries. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and nearly halted travel altogether. As international borders closed one by one, it allowed me to take a step back and look through a new lens at the domestic destinations I had oftentimes overlooked.
There is so much to see and do right here in the U.S., and I decided to make it a priority in the coming years to explore closer to home, starting with my own backyard.
Living in Wisconsin, I’m no stranger to outdoor activities like hiking, biking and cross-country skiing. We have endless wide open spaces to explore, but my home state isn’t one that usually comes to mind when I think of a wellness weekend.
I couldn’t have been more wrong – there’s a full wellness haven located an hour away from me. This hidden gem I’m referring to is the one and only Destination Kohler.
I recently spent a weekend at this unique oasis with a few friends, and in all my years of traveling, I don’t have any other place to compare it to. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind experience.
“We provide visitors with a diverse range of wellness and outdoor experiences, including access to renowned yoga at Yoga on the Lake, cycling at BOLD Cycle studios, state-of-the-art fitness and tennis facility at Sports Core, the 500-acre nature preserve River Wildlife, and the award-winning Kohler Waters Spa,” Ashley Kohler, Director of Wellness for Destination Kohler Hospitality and Real Estate, shared.
Destination Kohler exceeded all my expectations. When some people think of wellness retreats, they think of full rest and relaxation. For me, in addition to a spa visit, I find relaxation and rejuvenation through activities – and there was no shortage of these at Destination Kohler.
Visitors have access to yoga, cycling, tennis and a full fitness center indoors as well as hiking, kayaking, fishing, golfing and more outdoors.
“Whether a guest is seeking a rejuvenating day of wellness at the award-winning Kohler Waters Spa, a curated experience during our special Wellness Immersion Weekends, or is interested in a round of golf at one of our world-class courses, we have something for everyone,” Kohler explained.
In addition to activities, there is a variety of unique dining options to try, some of which include The Horse & Plow, Blackwolf Run Restaurant and The Wisconsin Room, among others.
In between spending time at the spa and all the various activities, guests can retreat to their room to rest. Visitors to Destination Kohler can find cozy accommodation at The American Club Resort Hotel, Inn on Woodlake or Kohler Cabin Collection. Those staying at The American Club Resort Hotel don’t even need to walk outside to get to the spa, as it's attached.
While there was a robust array of activities on offer, the spa was luxurious, the dining was delicious and the accommodations were comfortable and clean, what really topped off this unique experience was the service. I’ve traveled to luxury hotels and resorts all around the world, and I have to say I encountered some of the best customer service I’ve ever experienced at Destination Kohler. Every employee I interacted with was extremely genuine, friendly and helpful.
“We hope guests walk away knowing that there is no other place like Destination Kohler in America,” Kohler shared. “Its rich history – The American Club once housed European immigrant factory workers employed by Kohler Co. – scenic natural beauty, charming character and gracious hospitality make it a hidden gem of the Midwest.”
Luckily for me, it’s not too far away, so I can make plans to visit again soon.
To learn more about Destination Kohler or to book a stay for yourself, visit destinationkohler.com.
