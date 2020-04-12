Rich Thomaselli | April 12, 2020 4:53 PM ET
Disingenuous Treasury Department Wrong to Change Airline Stimulus Terms
So, tell me. How would you feel if you’re playing a pick-up basketball game where the first one to 11 baskets is the winner. But while the game is still being played, and you draw closer and closer to 11, the other side suddenly says ‘Wait, first one to 15 wins, not 11. First one to 15.’
Unfair, right?
Now you understand how the airlines feel.
Say what you want about the airlines—and there’s plenty to say, from fares to ancillary fees to customer service—but the industry doesn’t deserve this.
Rather, what does it say about our government that, in the greatest health and financial crisis this country has known in almost 100 years, the terms of a promised stimulus package are changed?
Well, that’s what has happened here.
Congress promised $58 billion to the airlines in the wake of the economic devastation caused by travel restrictions and a drop in demand for travel caused by the virus. Some $50 billion was earmarked for passenger airlines, including $25 billion in cash grants that did not have to be paid back and $25 billion in loans that must be paid back.
But, according to CNBC, less than 24 hours after the Treasury Department formally extended cash grant offers to the six largest airlines in the U.S., the terms were changed when the department decided to make 30 percent of each cash grant offer a low-interest loan payable to the federal government. So instead of the $25 billion in grants approved by Congress and signed into law by the President of the United States, the grant total for the airlines will actually be $17.5 billion with $7.5 billion in loans required to be repaid.
So much for that whole ‘chain-of-command, follow-the-letter-of-the-law’ thing, hey?
One industry executive told CNBC, “This is not what Congress approved.”
No. No, it is not.
It’s disingenuous, and that’s being kind. Yes, Congress did allow Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to set terms and conditions for the cash grants, but to spring it on the airlines less than a day after tendering the grant offer to six airlines is kind of a you-know-what move.
“It is our objective to make sure, as I have said, that this is not a bailout, but to make sure that airlines have the liquidity to keep their workers in place,” Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday.
“This will lead to airline bankruptcies,” Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants union,” told CNBC. “The Treasury Department is destabilizing the industry, not helping save it.”
There are those who have been critical of the plan for the airlines to receive any money at all, especially in light of the fact that the industry spent a collective 96 percent of its revenue over the last decade on stock buybacks. That criticism is valid.
But as President Trump said, the airlines are a vital and necessary industry. It can’t be replicated.
And if the feds had any integrity at all, the terms of the deal wouldn’t be changed.
