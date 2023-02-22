Patrick Clarke | February 22, 2023 3:30 PM ET
Do These Easy Things Before You Head to the Airport
With travel demand returning to and even exceeding pre-pandemic marks, the prospect of flying out of a major airport can be daunting.
In addition to the crowds, pilot and staffing shortages on top of recent airline and airport system meltdowns have done little to inspire confidence in air travelers. Fortunately, there are some easy things you can do to better prepare yourself for a flight in 2023.
Checking in on your airline's mobile app ahead of time is a great way to ease some stress as you'll have your boarding pass in hand and know whether you're approved for the TSA PreCheck lane which will expedite your security screening and give you a few extra minutes to get to your gate.
If you don't already have PreCheck, consider enrolling. It costs just $78 for five years and allows you to breeze through the checkpoint without having to remove shoes, belts, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops or light jackets, ultimately saving you time and stress.
The free MyTSA app is another helpful tool to ease your worries as users can check it to see the current wait times for security at their departure airport, view potential flight delay information and even search which items are allowed through the checkpoint and onto their flight if they're not totally sure.
You'll also want to have the plan to get to the airport in advance. Getting a ride from a friend or family member or taking a taxi or ride-sharing service is your best bet to ensure you get to the terminal with plenty of time to spare but the latter can get a bit pricey if your airport isn't so close to home.
In that case, maybe driving yourself and parking at the airport is a better option. You can check your airport's website ahead of time to take a look at parking pricing. Just be aware that it may involve taking a shuttle or train to the terminal or walking a bit more than you otherwise would. If your trip takes you away from home for a considerable amount of time daily parking rates may add up quickly so crunch the numbers before you leave and find out which option offers the most convenience at the best cost.
Packing wisely will also ensure a smooth flight experience. Make sure that items you may want or need on your flight are easy to access from your carry-on bag and maybe keep your headphones and or charger on your person so you aren't left digging through your luggage in the gate area or while blocking the aisle onboard.
Feeling your best is also a surefire way to avoid stress when flying so be sure to drink plenty of water and stretch if you've got a long-haul flight. Avoiding or limiting your alcohol intake is another smart move as it affects your body differently at altitude and you dehydrate faster.
Dressing comfortably will also help put you at ease. If meditation is your thing, it won't hurt to take some deep breaths and calm your body and mind before you head off to the airport.
Following these simple tips and tricks will have you flying like a confident pro in no time.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
More United States
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS