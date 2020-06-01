Patrick Clarke | June 01, 2020 6:00 AM ET
Don’t Let COVID-19 Scare You From Booking Future Travel
Travelers are beginning to see a light at the end of the tunnel as restrictions loosen and destinations begin to reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Research shows that there's pent-up demand for travel but naturally, many are wary of venturing too far from home too soon and some are likely hesitant to book future travel given this time of uncertainty.
It's perfectly fine to keep those suitcases in the closet for now and proceed with caution but there are many reasons travelers can at least book their future trip with confidence right now.
For starters, enhanced safety measures are being adopted seemingly everywhere as the world increases its awareness of how to slow the spread of coronavirus. For example, airports and airlines are requiring face-coverings and temporarily doing away with middle seats while attractions are opening with limited capacity and heightened cleaning protocols.
Meanwhile, cruise lines are eliminating buffets and looking to resume operations at limited capacity to meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
Plus, many travel suppliers are offering awesome deals and flexible cancellation policies to give customers added incentive to book now for the future as well as provide much-needed peace of mind that they aren't putting their health or money at risk.
Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts recently launched a reopening promotion offering guests two rooms for the price of one for stays at any of the brands' properties in Mexico and Jamaica through December 20, 2020.
The COVID-19 crisis has also highlighted the many benefits of working with a trusted travel advisor and purchasing the right travel insurance policy at the time of booking.
An advisor can save you time, money and stress and guide you through any potential complications while travel insurance can cover medical emergencies, evacuations and reimburse you in the event that your trip is interrupted.
Maybe your next trip will be a cross-country road trip, a visit to your favorite national park or maybe even just a short drive to the next city or town over.
Whatever your itinerary, planning your next adventure is certain to boost your mood and the tools are available to book for future travel with confidence right now.
