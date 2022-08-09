Rich Thomaselli | August 09, 2022 3:11 PM ET
DOT Plan for Airline Refunds, Unexpired Vouchers Still Raises Questions
I have no answers for you with the column, my friends. Let me say that from the outset.
Oh, I do have questions. But I think there’s a whole community out there, a small army if you will, of amazing travel advisors and av-geeks – said with love of course – and experts who can ponder this better than yours truly.
I’m actually looking for your input with answers to questions as it pertains to the Department of Transportation’s proposal for a new rule. The DOT wants to require carriers to refund a passenger’s ticket if their domestic flight ends up being delayed by more than three hours, or their international flight by six hours or more.
Boom. I have questions.
For one, who is the arbiter of the three-hour/six-hour rule?
What’s a legitimate reason for cancellation?
If it’s related to weather, how can you blame the airline?
How can somebody game the system?
And how would somebody find out?
With those last two questions, I come at this with a backstory that dates to childhood and pessimism that dates to when I became a journalist.
Like many young kids, my friends and I had our own little gang, our own little posse, growing up in the 1970s. There was me, Keenan, Vito (The Big Cheese because his last name sounded like an Italian cheese), Rick, Mikey F, Mikey O, Sally (because his name was Salvatore), and Sally (because, well, her name really was Sally and she was the coolest girl on the block).
Vito and Mike O, no matter what the situation, always used to talk about “gaming the system.” Nothing illegal, of course, just figuring out a way to make something work to their advantage. And what would always lead to the next deeper-dive, more analytical question of, “If we did game the system, how would they know?”
This is what goes through my cynical mind as a journalist. The DOT calls this proposal a chance to strengthen consumer production when it comes to flying. The airlines are a mess right now and it’s kind of hard to defend the indefensible, but my thinking is exactly what Vito and Mike O would think – is there a way to game the system here, from either side, and how would people find out?
And don’t think it won’t be tried. It took the airlines years to figure out the practice of skiplagging. For the uninitiated, skiplagging is making use of a connecting city, or your true destination, also known as ‘hidden city’ ticketing. Let’s say you want to go from Boston to Charlotte. A one-way ticket is $200. But as you investigate airfares further, you realize a ticket from Boston to New Orleans via a connection in Charlotte is $125. So you book the cheaper flight from Boston to New Orleans via Charlotte, but after getting off the plane in Charlotte you stay there. No connecting flight. You have arrived at your desired destination.
As long as you pack only a carry-on, since you can’t check your luggage or it will go through to New Orleans, and as long as you weren’t counting on frequent flier miles, skiplagging was a well-known secret before the airlines caught on.
In other words, fliers found a way to game the system.
Methinks this DOT proposal could be ripe for the same logic.
But I defer to you, readers. Is this a legitimate way to crack down on the airlines, or is this open to different interpretations and execution?
