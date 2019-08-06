Scott Hartbeck | August 06, 2019 7:00 AM ET
Eye on Europe: Britain a Bargain, Record Heat and More
I'll never forget the first time I ever used an ATM in the United Kingdom.
It was late 2006 and I had just arrived in London on my maiden voyage abroad. I was wide-eyed, full of wanderlust and also the owner of an empty wallet.
I found the nearest ATM, quickly put my card in, and pushed the button to perform the withdrawal in U.S. dollars.
I asked for 100 bucks ... and all I got was a measly 50 British pounds.
Yes, on that day the pound was worth nearly twice as much as the dollar and after my bank and the British bank that owned the ATM took their bites, I was left with crumbs.
I had a great time in London (after all, it's arguably the world's greatest city to visit), but on subsequent trips across the pond, I couldn't shake the thought that the UK was an "expensive" destination and looked elsewhere in Europe for places where my dollar would stretch further. I suspect I'm not alone.
Oh, how things have changed.
At the time of writing, $100 is worth approximately £82.
That may not sound like a lot, but multiplied out over a two-week trip, it is a massive amount of money.
Think of it this way: if a couple had come over to the UK for 10 days in 2006 and had budgeted a reasonable £350/day for hotels, food, sightseeing and other on-the-ground-expenses that are almost always paid for in local currency, their trip would have cost them right around $7,000.
That same trip would only cost you approximately $4,250 today.
Yes, you can now explore the length and breadth of this beautiful island and Northern Ireland for essentially 40% less money than a little over a decade ago.
Sure, there's inevitably been some inflation over the years on goods and services and this is just one example of a trip itinerary, but you can see which direction the value is trending.
Up. Big time.
The bottom line is that Britain is now a borderline bargain and with the relative strength of the U.S. economy and the ongoing financial uncertainty surrounding Britain's future trade relationship with the European Union after Brexit, the sale shows no signs of ending soon.
But it might not last forever, so get in touch your travel agent now.
Record Heat in Europe
While the pound is cold, the temperatures across the continent in July were really, really hot.
Records were smashed in The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and France with many cities, including tourist mecca Paris, experiencing their hottest day of all-time.
Throw in the fact that air conditioning is much less common in Europe than the rest of the world and you have some conditions that can cramp a trip.
If you get caught on the continent during the next heatwave, here are a couple of easy ways you can beat the heat:
Nightseeing - No rule says a city has to be explored during the day. Half the fun of being in Europe is just walking around admiring the vibrant street life of its cities, so do that after dusk. European city centers are very safe and since locals tend to eat dinner and go out later than North Americans anyway (especially in Spain), chances are strong you won't be alone.
Book Tickets Ahead - Some attractions have to be visited during business hours and museums and top tourist attractions are usually among them. Where you can, be sure to book a ticket ahead so you don't have to stand outside waiting in line—an experience that is destined to sap your enthusiasm.
Away for August
The eighth month of the year is hands-down the most popular month of the year for Europeans to go on vacation, so be aware of this when planning outings to places popular with European travelers—especially beach resorts.
And as far as big cities go, be sure to double-check the opening times of restaurants and bars on their website or social media accounts because many establishments take a couple of weeks off at this time of year. Hot and hungry is no way to go through August.
