Eye on Europe: Don't Skip the Small Towns
Look, I love a big European city as much or more as the next traveler.
It’s just plain awesome how when you’re there, historic sights, architectural wonders and foodie delights are crammed so closely together, that you can't avoid "pinch me" moments if you tried. Rome, London, Paris, Vienna, Barcelona, Budapest and the rest have landmarks lurking around nearly every corner of their core, practically begging to be bumped into and swooned over.
I love how the big cities of Europe are loaded with cool neighborhoods where you can just hang out and see what it's like to be a local.
I adore those big urban parks you find all over the continent, too. Spots like the Vondelpark in Amsterdam, the English Garden in Munich and Villa Borghese in Rome are the green lungs of their fine cities and the perfect spots to have a picnic and watch the world go by.
I'm all about their public transportation: it's everywhere, it's efficient and it's a fun way to get to know a place. Heck, I even get a big kick out of being completely baffled by it on the day I arrive—a feeling that almost inevitably melts into knowing the map (and the spots to change lines) like the back of my hand before I leave.
So what's the "but"?
Well, they’re truly wonderful, but they can also wear you out. Especially if you’re trying to tick a few of them off in a single trip like most people do when they cross the pond. I'm not ashamed to admit that I've flailed a bit after spending consecutive days pounding the pavement in big European cities—and I'm sure I'm not alone.
Whether you are putting together an itinerary for yourself or a client, it's always a wise idea to mix a small town or two into your itinerary.
Small towns in Europe offer a place to take a deep breath, recharge your batteries and soak up a brand of charm you just can't get in a bustling city. So, instead of stringing together nothing but metropolises on a trip, it's a better idea to head to a village or small town in between them in order to compare, contrast and most important of all: relax.
After all, you are on vacation.
The following are just a few examples of sensational small towns or villages in Europe that could slot perfectly into many popular itineraries.
Ronda, Spain
The Andalucia region is loaded with whitewashed little towns called Pueblas Blancas and this just might be the most romantic. Sat on a mountain and split by the dramatic El Tajo Gorge, Ronda and its maze of streets exude romance, especially under a starry night sky. Swing by here between Seville and Madrid & Barcelona and you’ll appreciate the change of pace.
Mittenwald, Germany
One of the cutest little towns in Germany’s beautiful southern region of Bavaria, Mittenwald makes a great stop between Munich and Salzburg or points further south in Italy. Cobbled streets, alpine peaks and frescoed facades help make it the perfect place to breathe in the fresh mountain air and do sweet nothing for a day or two.
Alnmouth, England
If you’re taking a train from London to Edinburgh, you’ll see this coastal village directly out the window on the right as you dart towards the Scottish border. Go ahead and de-train when it pulls into Alnmouth, you won’t regret it. It’s a peaceful little place with a beach, one main street, a great carryout coffee/deli spot and a cozy-yet-stylish restaurant & hotel. If you stay a couple of nights, you can use Alnmouth as a base to explore the Northumberland coast, which is famed for its castles, fishing villages and opulent houses with showstopping gardens.
Vernazza, Italy
The secret has long been out on this little town and its four Cinque Terre siblings that cling to the Ligurian coastline. Luckily, it doesn’t drain an ounce of the charm away from spending a couple of days here chilling out, chowing down on bowls of pasta painted with local pesto and cherishing the sunset over the sea. It’s the perfect place to refresh before diving into Venice, Florence or Rome.
Èze, France
This small hilltop village on the French Riviera offers sweeping views of the Mediterranean, making it the spot to chill out in between Paris and Nice. Unlike the City of Light, your only job in Eze will be to soak up some sun, sip local wine and head out each evening for a meal magnifique.
