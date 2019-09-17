Scott Hartbeck | September 17, 2019 11:51 AM ET
Eye on Europe: Leaf-Peeping Across the Pond & Alternatives to Oktoberfest
With the first official day of autumn right around the corner, we've also now arrived at arguably the best time of the year to visit Europe.
What makes September and October so special? Well, primarily the fact that the tourist crowds of summer have dissipated at the precise moment the temperatures outside have turned perfectly pleasant.
And as an added bonus, this is also the time of year the continent comes alive with fun autumn festivals and vibrant foliage.
What, you never thought about leaf-peeping in Europe before?
I can't say I blame you.
With domestic destinations like New England, The Smoky Mountains, and Michigan's Upper Peninsula being meccas of fall foliage, it's easy to forgive a traveler for overlooking the possibilities across the pond.
Make no mistake though, if you are headed to Europe in the next month or so—or contemplating talking to your travel advisor about a last-minute trip—seeing some brilliant fall color will help take your trip to the next level.
Here are a few places worth leaving home for, both on and off the beaten path.
The Middle Rhine, Germany - This romantic section of the Rhine River is surrounded by chocolate-box towns, hilltop castles, vineyards and rows of leaves that turn brilliant shades of orange and yellow each year. Base yourself in a dreamy little town like Bacharach and use local cruise lines to take scenic day trips up-and-down the river or admire the view from the deck of one of the many European river cruise ships that include the Middle Rhine in their itinerary.
Lake Bled, Slovenia - Slovenia's stunning signature lake somehow manages to be even more dreamy during September and October. Visit the castle that overlooks the heavenly body of water or nearby Triglav National Park to make the most of the color.
The Mosel River Valley, Germany - The Mosel is a tributary of the Rhine and offers much of the same lovely landscapes with thinner crowd numbers. While there may be fewer castles on the Mosel, the quality is high. The cute town of Cochem and its namesake castle is a must-see as is the nearby Burg Eltz—a fairytale castle nestled in the woods which is surrounded by a riot of autumn color each year.
The Duoro Valley, Portugal - Portugal is hot as a travel destination right now, but when the temperatures cool down this breathtaking river valley full of vineyards turns even more magical. Cruise up the river from Porto to admire the color or base yourself at a farmhouse that offers bed, breakfast and easy access to local wineries.
Transylvania, Romania - While "Dracula tourism" is definitely a draw this time of year, it's the fantastic foliage that I remember most from my autumn visit to Transylvania. Stay in the medieval town of Brasov for a few nights, before heading to Bran in order to see 'Dracula's Castle' and to admire the colorful rolling hills of the Carpathian Mountains
Fall is For the Fests
Another compelling reason to visit during autumn is the fact the calendar is loaded with festivals and attending one will undoubtedly enhance your European experience.
Towns in wine-producing regions throughout France, Spain, Portugal and Germany throw harvest festivals, where celebrating the fruits of this year's vine labor is turned into a fiesta. And you are more than invited to join in on the fun, which sometimes can even include a spot of grape-stomping.
And then there is the most famous "fest" of them all, Oktoberfest in Munich, which starts on Saturday, September 21st this year.
Oktoberfest is so much more than just a beer festival as this annual Bavarian funfair attracts millions from across the globe for two weeks full of carnival rides, singing & dancing and sipping frothy steins.
If you do your research and take tips from the pros, you'll have a great time there, but there's no doubt that the jubilant crowds and hazy atmosphere can be a bit much for some.
Oktoberfest Alternatives
If you miss Oktoberfest by a few days or just decide big crowds aren't for you, then visit one of the cities historic beer halls for an 'Fest-esque atmosphere all year-round. Hofbrauhaus is without a doubt the most famous, but Augustiner Beer Hall is a favorite among the locals.
If you still want the German beer festival experience but would prefer it dialed down a notch, look no further than the surprising town of Stuttgart. The Cannstatter Volksfest (also known as the Stuttgart Beer Festival) runs for two weeks like Oktoberfest (it begins and ends a week later than Oktoberfest) and is just as authentic of a German funfair with just as rich of a history as the mega-party in Munich.
In Stuttgart, you'll find fewer crowds, slightly cheaper prices and the exact same lederhosen-laced fun.
Prost!
