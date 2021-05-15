Scott Hartbeck | May 15, 2021 1:31 PM ET
Eye on Europe: Light at the End of the Eurotunnel
Can you hear it? The faint notes of an accordion being played on a Parisian street corner, the low rattle of a Lisbon tram as it trundles its way uphill, the distant clang of a cowbell in a Swiss alpine meadow. They're all getting louder because European travel is getting closer.
Iceland and Greece are already welcoming tourists. Italy, France and Spain are hoping to re-open in June, a month that may also see international tourism resume across the entire European Union. England, where I live, has also recently relaxed restrictions, and while the US didn't make the initial list of "Green" countries (Americans can technically visit, but a significant self-isolation period applies), there is hope for an agreement soon.
As in normal times, Europe sits atop the list of places Americans want to visit post-COVID, so with vaccination numbers steadily ticking up here and in the United States, it finally feels like it's realistic to think we could be experiencing the magic of the continent soon.
The good news is that when we return across the pond to visit the classic sights and get re-acquainted with our favorites, there will also be lots of new things to see and do, too.
Just a handful of the exciting developments travelers and travel advisors should be aware of:
In England, a Record-Breaking Path Nears Completion
The England Coast Path will become the world's longest signposted coastal trail when it officially opens this year. Don't worry about the official completion date though, because most of it is already open and ready to be enjoyed—and I can personally attest that there's no better way to earn your fish & chips than with a walk on a coastal path.
Europe's Largest Food Hall Primed To Open in Paris
One of the tastiest developments in the European travel game this century has been the renaissance of the food hall and its dual role as foodie heaven and just all-around great place to hang out. Standouts include De Foodhallen in Amsterdam, Time Out Market in Lisbon and Torvehallerne in Copenhagen, and we can now add Food Society in Paris (scheduled to open later this year) to that list.
Europe’s Longest Treetop Walkway Set To Open in Switzerland
Scheduled to open in late June, this walkway in the Laax region will stretch over a mile, making visitors feel like they've become one with the Swiss forest.
Manchester Blooms
You may already know Manchester as a music mecca and one of the world's premier soccer cities, but the English city is about to become synonymous with flowers and gardening. That's because the new RHS Garden Bridgewater will become Europe's largest garden when it opens on May 18, and it will instantly become a most enchanting oasis in the heart of the city.
Spanish History Gets the Puy du Fou Treatment
Puy Du Fou, the revered French theme park has just opened its first location in Toledo, Spain. These one-of-a-kind parks offer riveting historical reenactments and unique hotels, and even if you don't speak the language, you're sure to leave enthralled.
A Fairytale Master Gets a Fitting Museum
Hans Christian Anderson was one of the world's most beloved fairytale writers, and now the new Hans Christan Anderson House in Odense, Denmark (his hometown) will offer visitors an interactive and whimsical experience with his tales when it opens this summer.
