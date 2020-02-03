Scott Hartbeck | February 03, 2020 5:00 PM ET
Eye on Europe: Romance Beyond Paris & Brexit Impact
Romance is always a subplot in the story of why we travel, but it really comes to the forefront during this time of year.
February is the month of long-awaited couples' escapes, last-minute Valentine's Day getaways and also the perfect time to book a romantic trip for later on in the year.
And when it comes to romance in Europe, there's one place that seems to come to mind above all others: Paris.
And what's not to love about love in the City of Light? Clinking champagne glasses on the balcony, a twinkling Eiffel tower and the sounds of accordion music wafting through the air—surely it doesn't get more "amour" than that.
Or does it?
One of the most exceptional things about Europe is the fact that the entire continent is full of places that are the epitome of alluring—whether during Valentine's Day or any other time of year. The following are just a few of the many destinations that possess that special something that makes them perfect for romance.
Ghent, Belgium
Visit the Castle of the Counts and St. Bavo's Cathedral (home to the iconic Adoration of the Mystic Lamb painting) for your cultural fix, then focus on living for today by sampling the wares from the wonderful local breweries and chocolateries. When the sun goes down, things become even more lovely as soft illuminations bath the town's buildings in light, which also creates a set of atmospheric shadows.
Lake Iseo, Italy
Only a short train ride from Milan, Lake Iseo is located in between Lake Como and Lake Garda but remains a slice of Italy yet to be truly discovered by international travelers. Iseo is arguably just as romantic as the other two, with Monte Isola (the largest island lake in Europe) and its pretty villages being a major reason why.
Toledo, Spain
This labyrinthine town on a hill an hour or so from Madrid is surrounded by a river on three sides and looks taken straight from a fairytale. There are plenty of foodie delights (Toledo has long been lauded for their marzipan) and historic sights to be enlightened by, but the real magic happens at twilight. When the daytrippers have returned home for the day, the city—and all its seductive lanes—are yours to explore.
Piran, Slovenia
The small coastline of Slovenia used to be controlled by the Venetians, and they have left a romantic mark (one look at the bell tower will have you thinking you are, in fact, Venice,) on this walled-city by the water. Think of it as a neighborhood of Venice that hasn't been quite as discovered yet.
Vienna, Austria
Vienna might just be the most elegant city in all of Europe and its refinement also oozes romance. Stroll the stately streets of the city (just like the characters in the iconic, wanderlust-inducing romance film Before Sunrise), before popping into one of the city's famous grand cafe for a coffee and cake. Then, explore the local vineyards to indulge in some of Europe's most underrated wines.
Brexit Bell Finally Bongs
After three-plus years of a contentious back-and-forth filled with domestic political squabbles and seemingly endless delays, the United Kingdom officially left the European Union at midnight on February 1.
You or a client might be wondering if this will impact travel to the UK and the good news is that the answer is a resounding "no".
The Eurostar trains that travel between London and the continent are still running as are flights between Britain and the continent are carrying on as normal as well.
Everything is status quo.
The parties have entered a transitional stage where they will work out the terms of their future relationship, but the truth is that Britain's relationship with the EU never really impacted a North American traveler's experience in the country in the first place.
Could there be some delays at customs in a couple of years when EU residents potentially end up using the same lines as North Americans? Maybe. Or a slight delay on a train/plane between Britain & Europe on the first day the future arrangement between the two parties kicks in? Perhaps, but in my opinion, minor inconveniences are probably the extent of impact we will see.
Remember, it's in the interest of both parties to make sure trade and tourism flow smoothly between them.
ssss
More Europe, Paris, Spain, Italy, Slovenia, Vienna, Belgium
More by Scott Hartbeck
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS