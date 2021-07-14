Scott Hartbeck | July 14, 2021 5:21 PM ET
Eye on Europe: Scoring a Soccer-Centric Itinerary
There was a time in the not-too-distant past when the idea of soccer catching on stateside was about as far-fetched of a notion as space tourism.
Oh, how the times have changed.
After decades of niche sport status, soccer has well and truly caught fire over the last decade, and the beautiful game has now claimed a place in the pantheon of the most passionately followed sports in North America.
And European soccer is at the center of this surge in popularity.
The major European leagues—most famously English Premier League, Spanish La Liga and Italian Serie A—are now readily available on American TV; European soccer regularly shows up on the screens at sports bars across the country, and I'll guarantee once you start looking for them, you'll be amazed at how many European soccer jerseys you'll see being worn around your hometown.
Just look at all the recent excitement over the recent Euros—a World Cup-style tournament between European nations—which featured weeks of stirring games and a thrilling final between Italy and England.
So what does all this have to do with travel?
Well, since Europe is the birthplace of the beautiful game, and the sport is entrenched in the cultures across the continent, I firmly believe that enjoying some aspect of the game will enrich your trip experience big time. For fans, it will feel like visiting soccer Shangri-la. For non-fans, experiencing the soccer culture here in person can be one of the most "authentic" things you can do to truly get the pulse of a European place and its people.
Whether you are a travel advisor or a traveler, here are a few tips for incorporating the exhilaration of the game into your next trip across the pond.
Keep an Eye on the Calendar
Generally speaking, European soccer leagues run from mid-August through mid-May, so it's important to remember that if you visit during the peak of summer, you'll miss out on the action.
The exception to this is the Euros, which take place over a month every four summers and are usually based in one region or nation. For example, Euro 2024 is set to take place in Germany, which opens up all sorts of fun possibilities for soccer-centric trips come three years from now. And of course, usually around a dozen or so teams from Europe qualify for the World Cup, so you can only imagine how fun attending a watch party with locals could be.
Scan the Schedules
Team schedules are usually published in the early summer for the next season, so anyone traveling between September and May should start checking the websites of the teams they want to see play (typically called fixtures) a few months before they set off.
Be aware though that the schedules are not quite set in stone like they are at home. It is possible for games to be moved due to conflicts with other ongoing competitions outside of their main league. Not likely, but possible.
Getting Your Seat Into the Seats
Most teams sell tickets to games online around a month before the match, and while they are always in high demand, it is certainly possible to nab a ticket ahead of time.
In many places, tickets to non-marquee matchups can often be scored easier, but obviously, that's on a case-by-case basis. Or, you can always just show up at the stadium and try your luck, which has worked for me in both Barcelona and Madrid.
Don't Skip the Big Soccer Cities
No matter what European city you find yourself in, there's sure to be a hometown team, but some cities are home to illustrious clubs alongside being top-tier travel destinations.
This list includes but is not limited to Barcelona (FC Barcelona), London (Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and West Ham), Milan (AC Milan, Inter Milan), Manchester (Manchester United, Manchester City), Madrid (Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid), Munich (Bayern Munich), Paris (PSG), Liverpool (Liverpool, Everton) and Amsterdam (Ajax).
Cities like Budapest, Porto, Belgrade and Istanbul deserve an honorable mention here.
Seek Out Smaller Clubs
Besides the big-name teams, big European cities will often have multiple teams playing across a range of leagues. If you want, you could consider these teams on a par with "minor league" teams back home.
For example, when my dad came to visit me when I lived in Manchester, I took him to a Salford City FC game, a squad that currently competes in the fourth tier of English football, and that made for a great afternoon.
Your best resource in finding these teams is going to be the official travel websites of the cities you are going to visit in addition to just good old-fashioned web searching.
You won't struggle to find tickets; you may make some new friends in the stands, and you're destined to save some cash.
Take a Stadium Tour
Even if the team you want to see play is away while you're in town, you can still go have a good time at their stadium. That's because most of the major clubs offer stadium tours where guides walk you through the lore and history of the team, let you admire some of the trophies they've won and maybe even give you the chance to sit in the locker room and jog down the tunnel towards the field, just like the players do.
See you on the pitch.
