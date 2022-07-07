Scott Hartbeck | July 06, 2022 1:00 AM ET
Eye on Europe: Six Regions You Should Get To Know
Europe is so much more than a collection of countries and cities, it’s a rich tapestry of regions—some that stretch over national borders—full of unique cultural traditions, cuisines and history that create a large share of the continent’s appeal as a travel destination.
Some of Europe’s most famous regions need no introduction and in some cases, have become the poster child of their country to international travelers. Provence, Tuscany and Bavaria are never far from people's European daydreams, but they are just the tip of the iceberg.
The following six regions all possess a combination of gorgeous scenery, vibrant local culture and a dash of quintessentially European magic that should put them at the top of your or your client's potential itinerary.
Istria
Croatia’s meteoric rise as a destination shows no sign of stopping, but too many people make a beeline for the region of Dalmatia down south without exploring alluring Istria.
The region’s biggest city coastal Pula is home to an ancient Roman amphitheater and is a great base to spend days at the beach, but it’s the interior that remains its crown jewel. Known to those in the know as the “Tuscany of Croatia”, the heart of Istria is home to a handful of atmospheric hill towns known for their winemaking and warm atmosphere.
Yorkshire
No trip to England is complete without also seeing a bit of its bucolic countryside and Yorkshire—home to big skies, dramatic moors & dales and a fine stretch of coast— is rural England at its finest. If you’ve seen the PBS show All Creatures Great & Small, you’ve seen a taste of the landscapes and culture of Yorkshire and there’s a ton more where that came from in this region of Northern England.
The medieval cathedral, ancient streets and stories of York are a must-see as are both local national parks: The Yorkshire Dales (where the aforementioned TV show is filmed) or North York Moors. Coastal towns like Whitby or Robin Hood’s Bay are fine places to watch a sunrise come up over the North Sea and enjoy some excellent fish & chips.
Piedmont
Located in northwest Italy, Piedmont most definitely isn’t Tuscany, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at its undulating landscape laced with vineyards and handsome hilltop towns. The region is the home of Barolo wine and Moscato D’Asti, with the town of Asti being a great place to fade away from the world for a couple of days.
Turin is a powerhouse of a big city, with all the cultural and historical attractions one would expect of Italy, with film, automobiles and food being three of the cultural stars of town—Eataly started here, after all. To top things off, Piedmont owns a slice of the Gorgeous Lake Maggiore, which is just as pretty as Como, but with fewer tourists.
Alsace
The Alsace region sits in France today, but over the centuries, this region full of rolling hills and vineyards on the western shores of the Rhine River has switched hands from Germany to France multiple times and the result is a dreamy mishmash of both. Cities like Strasbourg & Colmar are cultural hubs of the region and are complemented by scores of postcard-perfect half-timbered small towns and villages. It adds up to the perfect trip for a wine-loving couple or active traveler as the region is filled with vineyards and crisscrossed by cycling and walking paths.
You’ll feel the influence of both countries in the cuisine of the region, as hearty meals (sometimes served with sauerkraut) in rustic wine huts are the norm.
Tyrol
An alpine region that covers large swaths of Austria and a part of Italy, Tyrol is home to rugged mountains, wooden chalets, and warm hospitality. Come in summer to hike among the wildflowers and spend long days in sunny beer gardens, visit in winter for snow-based recreation and to enjoy the hearty alpine-influenced cuisine.
From the region's largest city Innsbruck to the mountain villages wear the locals wear lederhosen, you'll find magic at every turn in Tyrol.
Transylvania
Okay, let’s get the obvious out of the way first: you might receive a raised eyebrow when you suggest going to Transylvania, but rest assured that the baggage that Bram Stoker and his vampire have brought to the region has only served to preserve it for the lucky travelers who make it here.
Home to medieval towns full of postcard-quality charm that would be on everybody’s bucket list if they were in Germany or France, Transylvania is easily Romania’s most storybook region. Highlights include the cities of Brasov, Sighisoara and Sibiu and the countless villages nestled within the majesty of the Carpathian mountains.
