March 21, 2023
Eye on Europe: Spring 2023 Set To Be Sensational
The temperatures are already 80-plus in parts of Spain, the daffodils are blooming here in Britain and they’re just about to swing open the doors at the famous Keukenhof flower garden in The Netherlands.
Spring has officially sprung in Europe.
And for the first time in four years, the arrival of the season is set to be fully embraced in Europe without restrictions, half-measures or uncertainty.
While 2022 saw a return to a near-normal, it’s easy to forget that last spring there were still some pandemic-related restrictions in place and due to Omicron’s emergence at the end of 2021, things were feeling a tad bit precarious.
But that’s all in the past now and the buzz in the air here is palpable as days grow longer, the temperatures rise and the European travel world gears up for a year that’s expected to meet or exceed 2019 when it comes to visitors received and magical memories made.
Spring is the time of year when arrivals traditionally ramp up, the wheels on European tour buses start rolling and cruises set off down the continent’s great rivers, so here’s to its full return and to appreciating this special section of the travel calendar.
Another great benefit of things going back to normal? The unfettered return of the continent’s great spring festivals.
No matter where you are in Europe over the next couple of months, there’s bound to be an event that's centered around embracing the season happening near you, and it just might end up being the highlight of your trip. Don’t fret if your itinerary doesn’t look set to match up with the below spring festivals, because they're just the tip of the iceberg.
Noto Flower Festival
Fresh off its cameo in The White Lotus, the beautiful Baroque town of Noto in Sicily will once again roll out the red carpet for millions of ravishing petals during this rite of spring that takes place the third weekend in May each year. During the festival, the elegant Via Nicolaci street is blanketed in flowers, forming an array of designs and patterns.
Tulip Fever
The Netherlands is known around the world for its tulips and Keukenhof is the capital of the bloom each spring. Open March 23-May 14 in 2023, these breathtaking gardens will once again be populated by millions of blooming bulbs that have been planted in the most exquisite way.
Painting The Town Orange
In an ideal world, your trip to The Netherlands would coincide with King’s Day, which takes place on April 27. No matter where you are in the country, locals will be wearing orange (the shade of the Dutch royal family) and celebrating all day long. In Amsterdam, the canals will once again be filled with floating parties and you’re more than welcome to get in on all the fun, so long as you sport some orange.
Fruhlingfest
While Munich is the place to go for Oktoberfest, Stuttgart is the spot for Germany’s best ‘Spring Festival” or Fruhlingfest (April 22-May 14). Visit to take a spin on carnival rides and join the merrymakers inside the festival tents enjoying steins of local beer, tasty traditional food and great live music.
Spanish Spring
If there’s one country in Europe that owns this season, it’s Spain. From the fiery Las Fallas Festival in Valencia in late March to the flowery Festival of the Courtyards in Cordoba (May 2-14 in 2023), the country comes alive in March, April and May. Seville is arguably the capital of spring in Spain as the city holds its solemn Semana Santa (April 2-9 in 2023) followed by the footloose & fancy-free April Fair (April 23-29 in 2023).
The Flowers of London
Flower and garden fans from all over the world flock to London for the annual Chelsea Flower Show, which will take place May 22-27 in 2023. Expect to see sensational floral displays & stunning garden designs and leave with inspiration on how to make your outdoor space even more beautiful.
