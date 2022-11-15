Scott Hartbeck | November 15, 2022 2:00 AM ET
Eye on Europe: The Return of Christmas on the Continent
Can you hear it?
Off in the distance, coming from across the Atlantic.
The tap-tap-tap of wooden chalets being built, the soft chime of jingling bells, the glug of mulled wine being poured into a steaming cauldron, the sizzle of bratwurst roasting on an open fire and the brassy notes of a band belting out festive tunes beside a Christmas tree.
That's right, after two years of cancellations, false starts and atmosphere-sapping alterations, the magic that is Europe at Christmas is set to fully return in 2022.
In fact, the fun has already begun.
In Copenhagen, the venerable bar Hviids Vinstue has already poured its first mulled wine of the season—the cozy, 300-year-old wine tavern famously does so every year at precisely 11:00 am on November 11th. That day also saw several of Vienna's Christmas markets and all of the Christmas markets in Manchester, England open for the season, too.
And there are hundreds upon hundreds more festive happenings waiting in the wings.
By late November, Europe will be decked out in its festive best once again, with Christmas markets filling town squares, holiday lights sparkling above shopper-filled streets, spectacular Christmas trees beaming next to iconic landmarks and locals indulging in festive food & drink at every opportunity.
Of course, the Christmas markets are the highlight, as these little fairytale fairs manage to distill almost all the magic of the season into one experience—right down to the wafting aroma of gingerbread and the joyful sounds of friends and loved ones catching up for the season. Buy gifts, eat, drink or just stroll past the wooden chalets, soaking up the Hallmark Channel-level coziness under the twinkling lights.
And this is without any snow! If you get lucky and the flakes fall while you're at a Christmas market, well, then you'd have to be a grinch not immediately go gaga for Europe at Christmas.
The tradition of Christmas markets has its roots in Germany and Austria, so destinations in these countries are without a doubt the best places to visit. You'll find scores of markets—each with its own personality and atmosphere—in big cities like Berlin, Vienna, Cologne, Dresden and Hamburg.
However, you can also find fabulous versions in cities like Paris, Prague, Brussels, London and even Barcelona.
In all of my years of visiting Christmas markets, I can honestly say I've had just as much fun in the lesser-known locales, particularly those with a scenic backdrop like Grossarl high in the Austrian Alps or Montreaux on the shores of Lake Geneva.
It's not all about Christmas markets though, as this is also the time of year for enchanting candlelight St. Lucia concerts in Scandinavia, crazy Krampus runs in the Alps, nibbling on chocolate letters in The Netherlands, plus scores of other fun traditions that Europeans cherish this time of year.
No matter the town, city or village, you can bet that the local event calendar will be packed with quintessentially European holiday events and wintry fun—no doubt making up for the lost time of 2020 & 2021.
The best part? You're invited to join in on the fun.
All you have to do is get here and Europe will take care of the rest.
