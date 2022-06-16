Scott Hartbeck | June 16, 2022 8:58 AM ET
Eye on Europe: What You Should Know About Summer 2022
European travel is officially back, and with the recent news that the pre-departure COVID testing requirement for flights to the USA has been dropped, now is an incredible time to head across the pond.
One of the great things about Europe is that despite its rich historical culture, it's also constantly evolving. This makes no trip to the continent quite like the last, and travelers set to arrive in the summer of 2022 are in for a treat.
Whether you are finally ready to depart at last on that rescheduled trip, considering a last-minute vacation now that the testing has been scrapped or advising a client about to set off for a summer trip, you'll want to know the following eight tidbits about European travel in the summer of 2022.
The Flowers of London
To celebrate the just passed Platinum Jubilee year of Her Majesty The Queen, the Tower of London planted 20 million seeds into its former "moat". The resulting "Superbloom” is set to wow visitors through September 18, offering an ever-changing kaleidoscopic complement to the historic attraction.
In Italy, Procida Primed for Summer Spotlight
Often overshadowed by its famous island neighbor Capri, the dreamy isle of Procida has long been a retreat for those seeking artistic inspiration or a slower pace of life. The island has been named the Italian Capital of Culture for 2022, a designation that will see its summer calendar filled with scores of special events and artistic programs—in addition to its usual role as an idyllic escape. That makes now the perfect time to take the ferry over and find a slice of Italian paradise for yourself.
Spa Towns Set to Sparkle
Eleven of the grandest spa towns in Europe were enshrined as UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2021 under one listing called The Great Spa Towns of Europe. In addition to owning natural mineral springs & lovely landscapes, each one was at the forefront of the lavish medical spa culture that developed from the 1700s to the 1930s. A few of the towns are Bath (England), Spa (Belgium), Baden-Baden (Germany), Karlovy Vary (Czech Republic) and Baden bei Wien (Austria), and while all are popular in their home countries, most are slightly lesser known to Americans. So why not stop in, have a soak and see what makes them so special?
Le Tour Heads North
The legendary Tour de France will kick off on July 1, but this year the "Grands Départs" will take place in Copenhagen. In fact, the first three stages will take place in Denmark before the race heads to France for the rest of the contest, which—per tradition—will come to a crescendo in Paris on July 24 at the Champs Elysses. Sports fan or not, it’s a great excuse to explore Denmark’s sensational capital and quaint countryside & islands.
Paris Plages Celebrate 20 Years
Speaking of the City of Light, this summer marks the 20th anniversary of the Paris Plages—a series of manmade beaches that spring up beside the Seine each summer—and you’re more than welcome to join in the party. Parisians and travelers alike will once again be able to dig their toes into the sand from July 10-August 22. Hey, who needs the Riveria?
Spanish Islands Are Closer Than Ever
Earlier this month, United Airlines launched the USA's only direct flight to Spain's Balearic Islands, connecting New York/Newark to Palma on the island of Mallorca. Now is the time to discover for yourself what Europeans have known for years: the islands of Ibiza, Menorca and Mallorca are a summer paradise.
A Fabled Play Finally Takes the Stage
Delayed for two years, the Oberammergau Passion Play has finally taken the stage in beautiful Bavaria, Germany. This riveting live re-telling of the dramatic biblical tale has been performed once a decade by Oberammergau residents since the 1600s and will take place five nights a week until October 2. Regardless of religious status, if you’re anywhere near southern Germany, you won’t want to miss this special event.
Reservations Required
If there's one tip for travel in Europe in the summer of 2022 you should remember, it's this: reservations aren’t just for dinner anymore. Some of the most famous attractions on the continent (The Colosseum in Rome being the most famous example) and events like the ones mentioned here now require a pre-booked ticket for entrance. For now, that means the rule to travel by in Europe is: if you can book it ahead, then you should book it ahead. Does it kill a little bit of spontaneity? Sure. Is it better than being left disappointed? Absolutely. Look at it this way, the time you’ll save not standing in line to buy a ticket can be put towards more serendipitous experiences.
