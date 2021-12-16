Tammy Levent | December 14, 2021 7:00 PM ET
Fear Is Still a Concern for Holiday Travelers
The new COVID-19 variant has it so many travelers are still afraid to travel during the 2021 holiday season. Families with young children and the elderly are most affected. While everyone wants to be with their family during the holiday season, not as many travelers are booking their holiday travels in 2021 as previously expected.
I know a client who booked his travels in 2019 to travel in 2020. He canceled his 2020 travels, then his 2021 travels, and I just learned he canceled again for 2022. He now says he’ll be ready to go in 2023.
Covid Continues To Change
Travelers want the latest COVID-19 information, which is hard due to the constantly changing updates. Even though new strains make it difficult to know what’s going to happen, travel agents are doing their best to provide travelers with the best holiday traveling advice. What agents are currently experiencing is more people calling and asking if we think the new strain Omicron will impact their travel plans.
All we can do is be honest. We’re telling them that we have no idea as new strain information changes every 10 minutes. This means travelers know just as much as agents do right now. Then we both laugh, partly due to frustration. After talking a bit and acknowledging how scary it can be to travel during the 2021 holiday season we eventually move on so we can start the planning process.
Insurance – Just in Case
Today’s travel insurance policies cover COVID-19 as well as all of its variants, including Delta and the newest Omicron strain. The best travel insurance plans will cover any missed portions of a traveler's trip if they're forced to go into quarantine after testing positive when taking a COVID test. As there are different types of travel insurance available, travelers who have questions or want to learn the details of a travel insurance policy are encouraged to contact an experienced travel agent.
Current CDC Rules
The CDC has only recently started to address the Omicron strain. As of December 6, the CDC states that all air passengers must show a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than one day before traveling to the United States, regardless of their current vaccination status. All travelers must also now wear masks over their noses and mouths when in any indoor area that provides public transportation.
The CDC also advises those who plan on traveling internationally to first get fully vaccinated as fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get or spread the virus. Even fully vaccinated travelers must check the entry and exit travel requirements of any countries they plan on traveling to, and through, to make sure they meet all of their traveling requirements.
Travelers Who Are Ready To Book
Travelers who are fully vaccinated are going to find that it's going to be much easier for them to travel during the 2021 holiday season. Most travelers figure this is a small price to pay to be able to spend the holiday season with their loved ones.
Contacting a travel agent for their professional advice helps to ensure today's travelers they're following all of the most recent traveling rules. Purchasing travel insurance is always a good idea, especially during a pandemic.
More United States
More by Tammy Levent
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS