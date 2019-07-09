Janeen Christoff | July 09, 2019 3:15 PM ET
Get Ready for Fall Travel
As the mid-summer mark approaches, vacation may seem like it’s in full swing but it’s really just the perfect time to start thinking about fall travel.
For those who like to travel at off-peak times, it’s time to kick into planning mode.
Fall is one of the best times of the year to travel. The weather is still warm, kids have gone back to school and deals abound as hotels, tour operators and airlines look to fill the void of the bustling summer months with last-chance thrill-seekers.
There are also some surprising benefits to fall travel. While overtourism continues to dominate headlines, one of the best ways to avoid crowds is to travel when they are not there.
However, fewer crowds are just one of the reasons that fall travel is a growing trend. Milder weather is another one. Climate change means heatwaves are increasing during the summer, but the trend of warmer weather is also sticking around as the seasons change.
One of the biggest draws in the U.S. for autumn travel is to see the changing colors of the leaves. October and November draw in the crowds along the Eastern Seaboard, but leaf-peeping isn’t just a thing on the East Coast. There are fall colors all around the northern hemisphere and travelers can combine the colors of the season with adventures in far-off places.
Of the many reasons to travel in the fall, saving money is far and away one of the best. Fall travel is less expensive than travel at peak times, but that doesn’t mean that it’s less enjoyable. Take advantage of discounted airfare, lodging and activities and travel in the off-season.
Missing summer already? Skip fall—and winter too. Enjoy the tail end of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and head where spring and summer are just getting started.
