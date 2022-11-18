Rich Thomaselli | November 18, 2022 2:06 PM ET
Gimmicks Don’t Fly in the Airline Business
I always felt like I was born in a different era, maybe the wrong era.
Perfect example – I am a huge fan of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons even though ‘Sherry’ came out in 1962 when I wasn’t even a glint in my father’s eyes until two years later.
One of the other things I became fond of, which actually has helped me greatly in my three-plus decades as a journalist, is questioning everything. Never take anything at face value and certainly not proclamations of "a great deal." Always investigate for yourself.
So it is with some trepidation that I learned this week of Frontier Airlines' new promotion, which is generally a "pay one price" deal. To me, gimmicks don’t work in the airline industry. But here’s the deal, straight from our story on TravelPulse earlier this week, and you can decide for yourself.
Travelers who purchase the annual pass can log into their Frontier Miles account, search and book up to a day before their flight departure and pay only $0.01 for airfare plus applicable taxes, fees and charges. Options such as bags, seats and other ancillary products can also be purchased at the time of booking for each flight to customize their travel.
According to Barry Biffle, president and CEO of Frontier Airlines “the GoWild! Pass is a terrific opportunity for people with flexible schedules who can hop on a flight on short notice and take advantage of the huge number of airplane seats that go empty each year. We invite our passholders to explore new cities, visit friends and family, and fly from snow to sun and back as often as they like with the freedom and flexibility of the GoWild!™ All-You-Can-Fly Pass.”
Benefits for the GoWild! all-you-can-fly annual program includes:
–Unlimited number of flights
–Available flights 300+ days a year
–Access to all Frontier U.S. destinations and Puerto Rico
–One low annual price with 12 months of travel access
–Confirmed bookings up to a day before flight departure
–Travel qualifying as an activity to keep your miles from expiring
I don’t question the integrity of the promotion because I find Biffle to be one of the genuine straight shooters among all airline CEOs, and you’re reading the words of someone who went to the same Catholic high school as Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, whom I have an enormous amount of respect for.
I just don’t think the airlines need to lean on gimmicks.
Frankly, that’s how people walk into all-you-can-eat buffets – with a mindset that you’re going to make them eat their words, pardon the pun, only to find out your eyes are bigger than your stomach.
Not only do I not believe in gimmicks or promotions, but I also don’t believe they work.
All-you-can-travel sounds great. But like actuaries, I think there are enough people in business who know that Frontier Airlines isn’t going to lose money on this promotion. Besides, go take a look at your schedule. No, seriously, because I did that just for you-know-what and giggles, wondering what I would do and where I would go if I had the time and money to do so. You know what? I don’t have the time. Between the holidays, graduations, my own commitments, commitments for my two children, and other responsibilities, I wouldn’t have time to jet off anywhere until April, at the earlier, and maybe even longer.
That just took care of a half-a-year of that pay-one-price promotion. Then what? I have to cram six months’ worth of trips in to make it work? No thanks.
I just think the airlines are above all that. To me, flying has a certain stature, a special place in society. It’s almost regal. Maybe that’s another ‘throw-back’ kind of feeling or value that I have in my DMA but that’s how I feel and what I think and I’m sticking to it.
More United States
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS