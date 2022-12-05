Patrick Clarke | December 05, 2022 4:00 PM ET
Give the Gift of Travel
This holiday season, consider giving the gift of a one-of-a-kind experience that can only be had through travel.
After all, a recent Forbes Advisor survey of 2,000 U.S. adults with travel rewards credit cards found that more than half (53 percent) of respondents have thought about giving a travel-related gift for the holidays, with plane tickets (25 percent), hotel stays (17 percent) and cash (16 percent) topping travelers’ wish lists.
What's more, nearly nine in 10 respondents (88 percent) indicated that receiving a travel-related gift would be a welcome surprise.
Even if you missed the Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Deal Tuesday windows, there are still plenty of fantastic deals out there ranging from all-inclusive resort stays in the sun-drenched Caribbean to expedition voyages through some of the world's most coveted and untouched destinations.
In addition to cost, both flexibility and accessiblity can be often be a roadblock to gifting travel as not everyone is equipped or healthy enough to travel on short notice or may not take kindly to feeling as if they must venture from home in order to properly accept a gift.
This is where a trusted travel advisor can make all of the difference. TravelSense.org is an excellent starting point if you're unsure where to look.
If you're worried that your gift receiver may not welcome a flight and or a complimentary hotel stay, maybe gift them reward points or cash instead while putting them in touch with an experienced travel advisor who can guide them toward their ideal vacation.
At the very least, it's way more personal than a gift card from Target, CVS or Walgreens.
If you know someone who loves to travel but you aren't so keen on gifting them a trip, perhaps there's a travel accessory that would suit them well. From new carry-on luggage to a free five-year TSA PreCheck membership, there are many options to both inspire, aid and initiate travel.
If gifting travel is something you're considering, be sure to stay up to date on the latest and best offers to see if anything catches your eye.
