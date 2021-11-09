Codie Liermann | November 09, 2021 3:55 PM ET
Here’s What Happened When I Traveled Out of My Comfort Zone
I recently had the opportunity to travel in a way I don’t normally do – by cruise ship.
While I have taken multiple organized tours, visited countless hotels and resorts and explored both tourist hotspots and off-the-beaten-path locales, I’ve only ever been on one cruise ship before.
Years ago when I worked as a travel agent, I took a short inaugural cruise for a large ocean ship that held thousands of passengers. I didn’t love it, and it never really crossed my mind to take another one.
When I decided to embark on a recent two-night showcase cruise from Miami, I have to admit I wasn’t entirely excited about it. Several questions crossed my mind: Will I get seasick? Will I feel claustrophobic on board? Will I be able to easily navigate the ship?
At the same time, when the days drew near, an unexpected excitement started to grow. I was gearing up to do something really new to me, something outside of my travel comfort zone.
And I’m so glad I did.
Traveling with Crystal Cruises and getting an inside look at its new expedition ship, Crystal Endeavor, was an amazing experience for me. It blew me away how much I enjoyed it, considering I was sure this would not be my cup of tea.
This state-of-the-art ship was built and designed with the adventure traveler in mind, and luxury equally fills the atmosphere. Though small (100 suites, 200 total guests), there is everything you could imagine on board. The Crystal Endeavor features a pool, a gym, a library, multiple restaurants, several lounge areas, a spa and more – and every suite has a balcony.
During my short journey, several experiences stood out to me as ones you’d only encounter while traveling on a cruise ship. First off, being able to seamlessly discover multiple islands and countries on one itinerary without having to unpack and pack day after day is not doable any other way.
Exploring remote, uninhabited destinations that don’t have airports isn’t possible any other way. Traveling on cruise ships, especially small expedition ships, is the only way to see certain corners of our world.
Watching the ship gently glide through the water in the quiet early hours of the morning from my balcony is a sight I’ll carry with me for a while.
Even within the cruise category, there are several different options for travelers – expedition cruising, river cruising, ocean cruising on a large mega ship, etc. – and I can’t wait to try another one.
If there’s a trip you’ve been contemplating taking, just go for it! It might end up being the best trip you take – you’ll never know until you get out of your comfort zone and give it a try.
