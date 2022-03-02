Patrick Clarke | March 01, 2022 6:00 AM ET
How Airports, Airlines Should Respond to the Latest Mask Guidance
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated its face mask guidance as more destinations roll back indoor mandates amid improving COVID-19 metrics, announcing that the majority of Americans can do without masks indoors.
Despite the progress and recent changes, air travelers will still be required to mask up for the airport and their flights until at least March 18. The same goes for trains, buses and other forms of public transportation. "The mask requirement remains in place and we will continue to assess the duration of the requirement in consultation with CDC," Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Robert Langston said in a statement last week.
The TSA mandate has been in effect since early last year, but airlines have been requiring passengers to wear masks since long before the COVID-19 vaccine was readily available in May 2020. The mandate has been extended on several occasions over the past year-plus, but it's only appropriate that air travel moves forward without mask requirements this spring.
Whether you're stepping into a grocery store or taking a seat at your favorite restaurant, masks aren't as ubiquitous as they once were as policy enforcement subsides. The CDC has even included schools in public settings where masks and regular testing may not be necessary if there's a low COVID-19 risk based on the latest metrics.
As we eye a shift from pandemic to endemic status and mandates become few and far between, it only makes sense that masks be optional inside the airport and onboard your next flight. Travelers at increased risk for severe illness can and will continue to wear their masks, but singling out commercial air travel and public transportation for mandatory mask-wearing is head-scratching given the latest guidance from public health experts.
Since the early days of the pandemic, airlines have been touting the benefits of their high-efficiency particulate air or HEPA filters, which most aircraft have been equipped with for years. Also used in hospitals, HEPA filters are designed to capture at least 99.97 percent of airborne microbes by circulating the cabin air once every two to four minutes. Additionally, travelers are still permitted to remove their masks when eating or drinking, whether it's at an airport watering hole, sitting in the crowded gate area or while seated next to other passengers on board their flight.
When it comes to rideshare services en route to or from the airport, in many cases, the driver will defer to the passenger regarding mask use based on their personal level of comfort. So where do we draw the line?
The travel experience covers a vast territory, from taxi rides to the airport and airplane and on to the hotel, resort or cruise ship. To mandate that travelers wear masks in any but not all facets seems both ineffective and deceiving as it does little more than present an illusion of safety.
