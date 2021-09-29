Codie Liermann | September 29, 2021 5:10 PM ET
How To Guarantee You'll Have an Amazing Vacation
Lounging poolside in Cancun with a refreshing drink, meandering in and out of museums in Paris and cruising through picturesque views in Alaska are all various versions of an amazing vacation. Each traveler has a different picture of what an ideal trip is to them.
No matter what type of trip it is, everyone hopes it will be memorable. Guaranteeing a great vacation doesn’t always start when people think it does though. It doesn’t start when you board the plane or train, and it doesn’t even start during the packing process.
Guaranteeing you’ll have an amazing vacation starts well before even the early stages of the planning process – it’s when you choose to take that first step and use a travel advisor.
No matter which type of trip you’re planning to take, using the expertise of a trusted travel advisor can make all the difference. Agents are not only well-traveled with immeasurable amounts of tips and tricks to share with their clients, but they are also geared with the appropriate tools to create dream vacation itineraries.
Travel advisors find joy in sharing a must-see off-the-beaten-path locale, a local restaurant with the best tacos and a unique tour that may not be marketed in a destination. They also enjoy upgrading their clients to a private transfer or a larger room whenever possible.
Booking with a travel advisor doesn’t mean you’ll have a perfect vacation without any hiccups – hurricane season still exists, airlines still have delays and unforeseen events still occur – but it does mean you always have someone in your corner. If an issue does arise, your travel advisor will be sure to take care of it. For example, your agent may already have you rebooked on a new flight before you even knew you were delayed.
You may luck out and figure out how to book a great trip on your own, but the key to having an amazing vacation all starts by working with a travel advisor.
