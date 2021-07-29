Codie Liermann | July 29, 2021 7:06 PM ET
How Travel Advisors Can Give Their Business the ‘Self-Care’ It Needs
Getting a massage, taking a day off work, grabbing coffee with a good friend – these are all examples of what people do for self-care. It looks a little different for everyone, but at the end of the day, we all need it from time to time.
Travel advisors might take the time for self-care, and they absolutely put the energy into caring for their clients, but one aspect they may be forgetting about is giving their business the “self-care” it needs. When time gets filled up with booking trips, caring for a business’ needs tends to get pushed to the back burner.
Marketing efforts get brushed aside; upgrading legal protection insurance is postponed; organizational and task management tools are forgotten about.
Although these actions may not directly bring in a profit, they assist in growing your business over time. You may be able to drive your vehicle without changing the oil for a while, but if this small task gets forgotten about, several problems will creep up under the hood. It may take a bit to notice, but it’s sure to be a domino effect in an unpleasant way. Changing the oil, and giving some TLC to your business, ensures longevity.
Tammy Levent, CEO of Elite Travel, urges travel advisors to care for their business in ways such as negotiating new commission levels and making sure computers are up to date with the most current software.
“Now is the time to negotiate the best rates and commissions, we as agents are in demand!!! Therefore concessions, commissions, marketing money and true partnerships with our vendors should be more. I personally have secured all of it,” Levent said.
She also suggests tending to more minuscule matters such as updating phone systems and brainstorming future trips.
“Change up your answering on hold information. Start putting together FIT groups that you can sell into 2022 and beyond. Reach out to your clients,” Levent added.
And when it comes to social media, Levent encourages advisors to make sure the information posted is in regard to their agencies, not the kids, pets and other personal matters that don’t relate to travel. One of the most important things agents can be doing right now, Levent shared, is staying up to date on the latest COVID-19 protocols, requirements and restrictions so when clients inquire, they know just what to say.
Again, these “self-care” needs might look different for each agency, so maybe it's simply a matter of taking a step back and giving your business a once over to see where it could use a little bit of love. Does your website need some attention? Are your most-used programs up to date? Do you need legal advice from an expert?
If they haven’t already, things will speed up here pretty quickly in the travel industry, and you don’t want to be caught up in an overwhelming state. Take the time now to get everything in order, and you’ll thank yourself later.
