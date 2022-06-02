Tammy Levent | June 02, 2022 5:30 PM ET
How Travel Advisors Responded to Adversity During Recent FAM Trip
What happens when an international air traveler cannot quickly and conveniently clarify information regarding the latest COVID requirements?
For one of my TASK Ambassadors, a two-hour wait in Emirates' airline queue led to an additional – and completely unnecessary – $2,000 travel expense.
Like all TASK Ambassadors, Toni Anderson with Cruises By Toni has undergone years of extensive training as a travel agent. She, along with all of the TASK Ambassadors in our group, researched the COVID testing/vaccination requirements for travel to Egypt and the United Arab Emirates prior to our departure.
The information she found was inconsistent, to say the least. Though the pandemic will continue to impact international travel, it is absolutely unacceptable that passenger information listed on government and airline websites is not consistent with the information that airlines request moments before departure.
This is not the first time I’ve led a TASK FAM trip since the pandemic’s onset. These TASK FAM trips are focused on local experiences that educate our TASK agents about the culture, history and people of a place. I avoid commercialized sites and activities, and instead, immerse them in local life so that they can sell the experience – not the destination – to their clients.
Our time in both Egypt and UAE was nothing short of amazing. From the armed security guards escorting us through Egypt to the unrivaled Arabian hospitality of the tourism departments and locals alike, we felt safe, welcome and at ease through every moment of our trip.
Which is why it’s all the more disappointing that this unforgettable experience began on a costly, confusing and deeply inconvenient note for Toni. The lack of clarity and information disparity nearly prevented her from boarding her flight – and all travelers planning to fly internationally should learn from her eye-opening experience.
Toni Anderson’s Story: “My Experience With Emirates”
“Upon check-in at the Emirates counter, I was told I needed to have a QR code on my vaccination card to travel to Egypt. I reviewed the Egypt travel requirements which stated that fully vaccinated travelers only had to show a vaccination card. I tried to verify this information with the tour operator requirements, but because there were inconsistencies, I decided to check directly with the airline agents.
The Emirates counter agent said that since I didn’t have a QR code on my vaccination card, that I can travel if I presented a negative PCR QR code with my passport information. I asked to speak to a supervisor. She said that I needed a negative PCR test with QR code with my passport information accessible via the QR code. She then forwarded me to a nearby company that charged $250.00 for a PCR test with results available within an hour.
Not once did she mention I could get a QR code for my vaccination card online. She also failed to mention that not all testing locations can issue QR codes for travel, which is why I recommend all travelers call and confirm with a testing location near their airport prior to their flight. This only highlights the confusion I experienced when I tried verifying the information prior to my flight. The information is inconsistent from site to site: for instance, one official site said I needed a PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival in-country while another official site said travelers
need a PCR test 72-hours prior to departure.
Due to construction at the airport, it was not possible for me to make it there and back within an hour. I had to cancel my flight and rebook for the next day. My original ticket was approximately $1015. To rebook my ticket for the following day, it was approximately $1775: a $760 difference that I should not have had to pay. I arrived at the airport three hours before my flight, waited two hours to speak to an agent and was sent away – instead of securing me a seat on another flight immediately, I was punished for double-checking that I was following the rules.
I went online and located a company that could provide me with a QR code (gogetdoc.com). I entered my vaccination information and printed a QR code within five minutes. As a travel professional, this made zero sense. If airlines informed travelers of this option when making their reservations, all passengers could get the QR code within five minutes of booking their flight.
In my opinion, it felt like the Emirates airline or the supervisor themselves must be getting a kickback with the company the supervisor referred me to. Why else would I pay $250 for a test when I could easily pay $5.00 for a QR code for my vaccination card?
The experience left me in shock, especially when I checked in with the same Emirates employee for my rescheduled flight the following day. I gave them the printed QR code I received online. They didn't even scan the code to see if it was valid. Upon arrival in Egypt, no one asked for the QR code; only my passport and vaccination card.
It’s no surprise that the inconsistency of airline COVID rules is one of the main reasons travelers are hesitant to travel internationally. In my opinion there needs to be consistency across the board: the airlines and the countries they serve should share the same COVID testing/vaccination requirements.”
My Advice for All Travelers
Another TASK Ambassador had a similar experience with United Airlines. What frustrates me most is that this whole situation was completely avoidable. Getting a verified vaccine passport with a QR code is absolutely free. In a matter of minutes, anyone can download VaxYes via gogetdoc.com. Once our group was aware of Toni’s issues, we all uploaded our vaccine information to the site and downloaded the vaccination card with the necessary QR code.
The most outrageous part is that airport staff didn’t check our PCR test results nor did they scan the QR code. A visual confirmation of the vaccination card with a QR code was apparently suitable for departure, though we did witness agents checking PCR test results at random when we reached the U.S. Customs checkpoint.
I urge all travelers to download the VaxYes verified vaccine passport with a QR code as soon as they book international travel. The process was fast and free (though you can contribute an optional $5 donation like I did). You shouldn’t count on airlines accepting QR codes from Walgreens/CVS, even if you find information confirming acceptance online.
And don’t stop your diligence there. Get to the airport four hours early to verify with airline agents that your QR code and card are accepted – bump the line if you need to.
I’ll be leading another group of TASK Ambassadors to Greece in October. Not only will I advise the group to download their verified vaccine passport, but I’ll also insist that they enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program so that they can seek assistance at foreign U.S. Embassies should they encounter similar situations while abroad.
More Egypt
More by Tammy Levent
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS