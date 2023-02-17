Patrick Clarke | February 17, 2023 2:18 PM ET
How Travelers Can Master the Jaunt
Memorable travel doesn't have to be expensive or time-consuming. Getting away for a couple of nights or even a long weekend is easier than you think it just takes breaking a few habits we've developed as Americans.
The first step is to start taking those hard-earned vacation days. According to the U.S. Travel Association, more than half of Americans leave vacation time on the table each year. This accumulated to as many as 768 million days in 2018.
While you may feel satisfied using your time off on days spent running errands and attending doctor and dentist appointments, using them for a genuine vacation is certain to boost your overall mood and have you feeling better about returning to work.
You also don't have to go through the planning, budgeting and booking process alone. Talk to an experienced travel advisor who can save you money, headaches and, most importantly, time if you're considering a spur-of-the-moment jaunt.
Should you choose to embark on the planning process alone there are some tools and tips to consider. Google Flights is a great tool that allows users to enter their departure airport and view airfares for destinations all over the map. An unexpectedly low fare may inspire your next destination or you can play with your travel dates to find a cheaper time to visit your preferred destination.
If you have a go-to airline, try to target your travel between its hubs or focus cities to procure the most convenient nonstop and affordable flight options.
When it comes to accommodations, a budget hotel may be the best fit to save you money and considering you won't be spending much time in it if you have limited time to spend in your destination anyway.
Sometimes rental properties or private guestrooms are the way to go to preserve your budget and ensure you're close to the sites and attractions you want to experience. If booking with a platform such as Airbnb, be sure to stay with a superhost or a host with a healthy amount of positive reviews.
Here are some simple ways you can spot an Airbnb scam.
Once in your destination, ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft make it easy to get around but if the journey through your destination is going to require a significant amount of rides you may be better off reserving a rental car to cut down on costs.
The inventory shortage prompted by the pandemic is no longer as big an issue as it once was so travelers can typically find decent daily rates on vehicles that will actually be ready for them when they arrive.
Master the jaunt and your travel possibilities will become endless.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
More by Patrick Clarke
- US Travel Industry Seeks Federal Action to Boost International Visitation, Spending
- ASTA Accepting Nominations for 'Entrepreneur' and 'Travel Advisor' of the Year Awards
- Atlas Ocean Voyages Debuts New Dining Concept
- Machu Picchu Reopens to Tourism
- Marriott's Element Hotels, Le Meridien Celebrate Milestone Dual Opening
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS