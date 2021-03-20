Brian Major | March 20, 2021 10:30 AM ET
How Will Your Agency Adapt to Change?
I must say it felt a bit odd to learn this past week that the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), the main Caribbean tourism marketing organization, had formed a partnership with home-stay provider Airbnb.
Now a vacation staple for a sizeable segment of consumers, Airbnb’s home-stay model is no favorite among travel advisors. Agents view every residential booking as potentially lost revenue, as there are no commissions attached to Airbnb bookings.
Although CTO has no formal ties to travel advisors, the agent community books a significant percentage of Caribbean vacations. CTO has also sought to engage advisors through a variety of promotions in recent years.
Still, it wasn’t hard to picture how the CTO-Airbnb news might be viewed by some Caribbean vacation sellers. Sure enough, when I spoke with a few a day after the news broke, one used the phrase “slap in the face,” while another emphasized what he described as Airbnb’s inconsistent quality control, which precluded him from recommending the model to vacationers.
As with virtually every travel industry endeavor, CTO has endured a difficult transition as the COVID-19 pandemic lingered through 2020 in 2021. The pandemic’s effective halt on Caribbean travel closely preceded the closure of CTO’s New York and London offices. It’s understandable the group would seek to implement initiatives that leverage its strong Caribbean tourism marketing and research expertise.
In fact, between 2016 and 2019, Airbnb forged a series of marketing partnerships with numerous Caribbean destinations, including Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, Curacao, Grenada, Jamaica and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The latter program included a provision requiring Airbnb to pay the territory's 12.5 percent hotel room occupancy tax.
Furthermore, you only have to go back to 2017 to find CTO partnering with Airbnb to jointly develop “a set of policy principles and recommendations on the sharing economy for Caribbean governments and other stakeholders,” said officials at the time.
It’s unclear what the result of the earlier partnership may have been. Nevertheless, there’s growing evidence that while the home-stay model now attracts a significant segment of travelers, the profiles of vacationers who opt for each type of accommodation can differ significantly.
Indeed, two advisors I spoke with said the most recent announcement created little reason for concern. Instead, they said the development represents an opportunity to highlight the array of services advisors provide, which are missing from the home-stay equation, particularly when mishaps occur. Another agency head is working on an app he says will serve “the direct consumer.” I have more about that in an upcoming TravelPulse feature.
For now, the key takeaway is that if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that the best ability is adaptability.
