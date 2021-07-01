Theresa Norton | June 30, 2021 4:25 PM ET
In The Air And Back At Sea – Finally!
After being grounded for almost 16 months, I finally had the chance to fly on an airplane and board a cruise ship – at last! Though it had been 16 months since I flew, it’s been even longer since I had stepped aboard a ship.
So it was with a happy heart that I embarked Windstar Cruises’ newly rebuilt Star Breeze cruise ship out of St. Maarten June 19-26. Fresh from a major renovation, the Star Breeze looked like a sparkling, brand-new vessel.
The project cut the ship in half and inserted a new section that added 50 suites, as well as two new restaurants. Some public areas were moved around and expanded, which added to the spacious feeling throughout the vessel. Even with the expansion, the ship accommodates up to 312 passengers, so it still fits nicely with Windstar’s small-ship specialty.
Of course, during my cruise, the ship felt even more spacious, because there were just 80 guests onboard, along with 177 crew members, who appeared grateful and happy to be back at work.
All passengers were fully vaccinated and required to present proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test before entering St. Maarten. Before I departed, I worried about getting the test results back within the required time span, but everything fell into place, and I sailed through St. Maarten’s entry point.
Masks were required on the ship, but not when eating or drinking. The mask-wearing was mostly to protect the crew members, who were not vaccinated. Windstar already fixed that situation and reported on June 28 that the entire crew was vaccinated in Puerto Rico. Cruises on Star Breeze will resume July 10.
And, because the ship didn’t meet all the COVID-19 protocols of various islands, we spent the week at sea, anchored in Simpson Bay or docked in Philipsburg, St. Maarten. Which means it was a supremely relaxing week, with passengers enjoying the ship’s spa, expanded pool deck, watersports marina, multiple eateries, and the comfortable, all-new suites.
The mask-wearing wasn’t a big issue because so much time was spent eating or drinking with my fellow vaccinated passengers. Once or twice, I actually forgot to put it on and was gently reminded by a crew member.
We received the rapid test twice on the Star Breeze – once to re-enter St. Maarten and a second time so we had the required negative test result to fly back to the U.S.
Despite the red tape and potential for glitches, it was smooth sailing and well worth it for my long-awaited return to cruising. I’m already looking forward to my next cruise!
