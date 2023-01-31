Janeen Christoff | January 31, 2023 9:00 AM ET
Is AI Coming for Your Job?
Are you ready for the next big leap in technology? Artificial Intelligence (AI) is here and it can do so much.
AI can help travel agents in so many ways:
It can provide personalized recommendations by analyzing customer data and preferences to make personalized recommendations for travel destinations, hotels and activities.
AI is also great at automated customer service. AI-powered chatbots can handle customer inquiries and bookings and help reduce the workload for human agents.
It can also do things that humans can't or don't have the time for like use algorithms to quickly predict pricing. AI can analyze market trends and customer data to predict future prices, helping agents make informed decisions about pricing and inventory management.
AI can also help with fraud detection, and AI-powered virtual assistants can help travel agents manage their day-to-day tasks such as scheduling, email management and social media updates.
But while AI can help travel agents save time, improve customer service and make more informed business decisions, there is one thing that it can't provide (so far) and that is the personal touch.
AI isn't going to reminisce with clients about their latest adventures. AI won't laugh at jokes or the tall tales that clients tell. While it listens and absorbs and processes facts of all kinds and may become nearly irreplaceable in our day-to-day lives, travelers will seek out travel agents for their actual experiences, their real advice and their personal expertise because there is still no replacement for the human touch.
*This article may or may not have been partly constructed using artificial intelligence.
