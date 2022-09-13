Rich Thomaselli | September 13, 2022 12:00 AM ET
Lawmakers’ Push To Investigate Airlines Is Laughable
Gosh, I love Washington D.C.
So full of history, so full of power, so full of bull$#!&.
Here’s the latest farce from Congress. Two U.S. Representatives – Carolyn Maloney (D-New York and chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee) and Clyburn (D-South Carolina and the chairman of a special panel on the government’s response to the pandemic – are asking the Treasury Department to investigate how airlines used the $54 billion in government grants and loans to stay afloat when the global health crisis shut down aviation.
Specifically, the lawmakers want to know if domestic carriers who received the benefits used the money to fund staff buyouts when restrictions on layoffs and buyouts were written into the provisions of the grants and loans.
I am amused, to say the least, by this. And if I’m amused, airline CEOs must be in hysterics.
Privately, of course.
Because the CEOs are probably thinking what I’m thinking – what are you going to do, make us give back 50 billion scharoles? For the uninitiated, that’s an Italian slang word for money. Or, perhaps a more American euphemism is more appropriate. Here it is: they ain’t givin’ it back.
Personally, I find it funny because if anybody knows anything about cheating the system and circumventing rules, it’s Washington politicians. Did the airlines likely use some of that bailout money for the purposes being alleged by the two members of Congress? Probably.
I mean, let’s face it. The airlines were desperate. The pandemic was worse for business than the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. People got back in the air, and fairly quickly, following 9/11. The pandemic lasted far longer. At one point, airlines were carrying just five percent of the capacity they were at just months earlier than the spring of 2020. And in less than a year following the onset of COVID-19 in early 2020, domestic carriers went from more than 450,000 employees to about 356,000 according to CNBC.
What’s that mean? It means the airlines saw an opening and they took it. Carriers figured they could take the government money and expand on it by saving salaries on some employees who might be ready for early retirement or a wholesale buyout. Not a bad gamble at the time...it certainly was in retrospect. Now airlines have been short-staffed in almost every department and the trickle-down has meant an ungodly number of delays and cancellations this year.
Even if the lawmakers’ hunch is true, that airlines used some of that bailout money inappropriately, I go back to my original point. Their entire premise is laughable and far too late. So, yeah, let’s let the Treasury Department watchdogs and agents investigate domestic carriers and find out that the Congressional allegations are true.
What are they going to do, give back the money?
Make restitution?
Cut a check for $25 a week like they’re paying off some collection agency?
I applaud the efforts of DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg and other lawmakers pushing airlines to get their you-know-what together when it comes to staffing and delays and cancellations on behalf of the flying public. But it’s all midterm election bullcrap if you ask me, and I would be saying the same thing if the members of Congress were two Republicans instead of Democrats, two Independents, two Whigs, two Federalists, whatever.
Washington needs to first get its own house in order. Because in the end, without the bailout money those same lawmakers wouldn’t be flying around the country – and the world – to do their bidding and campaigning.
Because otherwise, there would be no U.S. aviation sector.
