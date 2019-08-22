Janeen Christoff | August 22, 2019 12:00 PM ET
Making the Best of a Bad Situation
Earlier this month, ASTA announced the winner of their “Vacation Do Over” contest. The Freemyers, who endured an epically bad honeymoon get to go on the vacation of their dreams planned by a professional.
This summer probably saw its fair share of families wishing that they could have a do-over vacation of their own as bad weather, flight delays and unexpected circumstances are likely to have upended many getaways.
But since a do-over is unlikely, what is the best way to handle a trip that has gone or is going off the rails?
Speaking from experience, when things are spiraling out of control, it is very hard to see the bright side but if you can try to make the best out of a bad situation, it can end up leading to a great (or greatly improved) experience.
As a travel agent, when a client is struggling with one hurdle after another on a trip, thinking of creative ways to improve the circumstances can really stand out.
You can’t control the weather, the roads or the airlines, but you can surprise clients with unexpected gifts or added amenities that will distract them from an otherwise bad situation.
You may not save the day or even fix the problem—let’s face it, some things just can’t be undone—but a complimentary bottle of champagne waiting in a guestroom, a surprise upgrade or a credit at the spa can go a long way to making a bad situation better.
