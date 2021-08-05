Patrick Clarke | August 05, 2021 12:42 PM ET
Making the Case for 'Flyover Country'
I recently made the more than 2,300-mile drive from Baltimore to Phoenix as part of a temporary move to the Southwest. And while this wasn't your quintessential summer cross-country road trip with plenty of downtime to stop and explore, there were a handful of unexpected highlights mixed in with the roughly dozen stops for gas and snacks and two overnight hotel stays, including a cruise along charming historic Route 66 and a brief visit to Arizona's otherworldly Petrified Forest National Park.
But my biggest takeaway from the epic three-day drive—which spanned eight states—was just how beautiful much of so-called flyover country can be.
After conquering Virginia and Tennessee and taking in the Blue Ridge Mountains in all their glory, the second day of the journey began with a pre-dawn drive across the Mississippi River via the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge—listed on the National Register of Historic Places—that was enhanced by an eye-popping "Buck Moon" giving off a reddish-orange glow. At 270 miles wide, Arkansas did no favors in terms of getting me to my destination quicker, but the Natural State quickly won me over from a new perspective far below 36,000 feet as I settled into Interstate 40 and the sun climbed above the horizon.
As a travel writer and a huge fan of the hit Netflix series, I was familiar with the Ozark Mountains but was struck by just how picturesque this region was up close. My only regret was not having enough time to pull over at some of the scenic viewpoints along the way so I could really take it all in and save the memory with a photo.
As the rugged lush green of the Ozarks' Boston Mountains disappeared from my rearview mirror, I started to get excited for what Oklahoma might offer. Although far flatter than northwestern Arkansas, Oklahoma definitely surprises with a wide range of landscapes broken up by the impressive skyline of Oklahoma City. Traversing Lake Eufaula was one of my favorite moments along I-40.
While I was definitely feeling the hours spent navigating fellow drivers and semi trucks on the interstate's two lanes by the time I reached West Texas, this region certainly left an impression on me even if I'm not exactly eager to return on vacation. Speeding through this portion of the Lone Star State at the posted 75 mph speed limit definitely makes for a much different experience than seeing it on screen in movies like "No Country for Old Men" or "Hell or High Water", but I quickly found myself thinking about those movies and realizing how a setting like West Texas can be so intimidating that it actually becomes a character in the story. Driving through this portion of the country can make you forget that the U.S. is a nation of more than 331 million.
Arriving from the east, New Mexico greets road trippers with sand, red rocks and a fascinating desert landscape reminiscent of Mars at times. The scenery certainly helps pass the time on a drive of this distance, but towns like Tucumcari and Santa Rosa are not to be missed as you venture further into the Land of Enchantment. Even if it isn't the most efficient route to your final destination, there are plenty of reasons to experience Route 66 at least once. I was fortunately able to cross it off my bucket list before continuing on the next day.
I fell in love with the Southwest almost instantly on the final leg of my drive, taking in the gorgeous Sandia Mountains and dozens of hot air balloons flying high above Albuquerque before crossing the Rio Grande and eventually moving into Arizona.
With time on my side, I decided to make an extended pitstop in Petrified Forest to bear witness to the park's colorful badlands and 225-million-year-old petrified wood made up almost entirely of quartz. The return to I-40 featured even more historic Route 66 charm in the nearby town of Holbrook and after that, it was on to Flagstaff and eventually the Valley of the Sun in Phoenix.
After nearly 36 hours of drive time, I was more than thrilled to have reached my destination but what stands out to me more than the feat of driving well over three-quarters across the country is just how much I've missed and still do every time I fly. While the COVID-19 pandemic put a lot of things on hold, the subsequent emergence of road trips ensured that new discoveries weren't one of them.
