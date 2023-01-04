Patrick Clarke | January 04, 2023 12:05 PM ET
Making Your Road Trip Worthwhile
With the yearly national average price of gas forecasted to drop nearly 50 cents per gallon from 2022 to $3.49 this year, according to new data from GasBuddy, there's never been a better time to start planning a road trip.
Whether you'd like to get closer to nature or explore a big city that's always been on your bucket list in 2023, declining fuel costs combined with some nightmarish air travel disruptions over the holiday travel period have made the prospect of touring the country from the comfort and convenience of your personal vehicle all the more enticing.
This method of travel may not be for everyone though, especially those prioritizing the environment and sustainability. Nonetheless, the prevalence of electric vehicles, hybrids and more fuel efficient cars, trucks and SUVs means that there are ways for us road trippers to weaken our environmental footprint.
If you're new to road trips, you'll be pleased to know that the Interstate Highway System developed in the 20th century makes traversing the U.S. cheap and easy. From my experience, avoiding toll roads is a must to minimize costs and frustration levels.
Additionally, making your next road trip a worthwhile one starts with the proper planning, which begins with having a destination in mind. After all, every journey needs a finish line or at the very least a target.
Once you have your final destination selected, you can start mapping your route and researching other points of interest that you might like to explore along the way. Maybe there's an iconic national or state park a few miles off of the interstate or a restaurant or craft brewery (only grab a few small samples if you don't plan on settling in for the night) you've always wanted to try. Make it a mission to visit these places to reward yourself for all of that driving and keep you motivated to venture on.
Packing snacks in advance is always important. I recommend things like nuts, granola bars and beef jerky. You'll want a snack that can satisfy without weighing you down or causing you to feel sluggish behind the wheel.
Be sure to download a few new podcasts and fresh playlists to stay entertained as the miles add up.
If your road trip requires you to cover a significant distance you'll likely want to limit your stops so seek out larger travel centers like Love's and Pilot Flying J so you can gas up, stretch your legs, use the bathroom, grab some more supplies and even let your pet out all at once.
In the end, the destination is the prize but its the journey you'll always remember. No worthwhile road trip will come without obstacles—whether it be traffic, a flat tire or bad weather—but the pay off will be undeniable.
In addition to the invigorating sense of accomplishment, you're going to experience places and things you never would from 36,000 feet in the sky and come away with more than enough inspiration to fuel your next journey.
