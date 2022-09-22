Frank Belzer | September 22, 2022 12:00 PM ET
Might the Latest Air Travel Consumer Report Actually Contain Lessons for Us All?
The latest report released from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics shared some interesting data points that might be worth considering. Are there lessons in this report that might have a broader application across the entire industry?
I know it’s tricky to utilize something like this as a bellwether or litmus test for an entire industry, but sometimes such an exercise is very thought-provoking.
Let’s start with volume, flights were up to 584,000 flights in June 2022 and when we compare that to June 2020, which only had 236,000 flights, we may want to celebrate. However, the increase to the June 2022 numbers still fell far short of pre-pandemic numbers; in comparison consider that in June 2019 we saw 689,000 flights. Therefore, that June 2022 success was still 16 percent off the more successful pre-pandemic rates.
If we dig deeper, we find something else that should be concerning. “In June 2022, DOT received 5,862 complaints about airline service from consumers, up 34.9 percent from the 4,344 complaints received in May 2022 and up 269.6 percent from the 1,586 complaints received in pre-pandemic June 2019." So, although the volume appears to be going in a positive direction, when we see complaints outpacing growth at these levels we need to stop and ask if as individual business owners we would see this as positive.
Imagine if you made a product, your company was experiencing growth but complaints regarding your product and company had grown almost 400 percent in that same period. If you were the CEO surely you would have questions and maybe you would not view the growth as success at all, in fact, you should see it as a failure.
Let’s assume the airline industry is not alone, across the travel, tourism and hospitality sector, teams are wrestling to understand a new set of numbers, new visitor behavior and shifts in attendance, occupancy and customer satisfaction measures. We can blame a shortage in labor, we can point to increasing costs and the global economic slowdown, but ultimately, we have the responsibility to look closely at ourselves, get introspective and admit that some of what we are witnessing is not as complicated as we want it to be.
Think about these questions:
—Have we really listened more to our customers over the past few years, or have we decided to listen even more to ourselves?
—Have we adjusted or even admitted that expectations from customers post-pandemic might be different and higher than they were pre-pandemic? For example, no-cost cancellation was so well received during COVID-19, why did we revert back so quickly?
—Have we finally decided to become early adopters of technology that services and helps the customers or are we implementing technology simply to say that we implement technology or only adding technologies that help us as providers? Investing in a better pixel tracking tool does not help the customer, it helps you and your e-commerce team.
—How many “customer-driven” changes have we implemented compared to non-customer-driven changes? For instance, dynamic pricing is not customer-driven, it never has been, it is driven by your revenue managers and the finance department.
—What have we done to simplify the vacation planning process rather than complicate the process – e.g. the latest Disney reservation system complicates the entire vacation process for a family planning to visit.
As I mentioned at the outset, this is an exercise in applying numbers and insights from one part of the industry, broadly and with license, to many others. We can question the validity of that method for sure, however, I encourage us all to consider the list above and see the parallels. Whether intentional or not it was easy to find case examples that seem to apply and support the fact that we are probably putting customers' needs, wants, trends and satisfaction on the back burner. That is never a good idea for any business or any industry.
