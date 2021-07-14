Alex Temblador | July 13, 2021 7:00 AM ET
Need to Getaway Now? Visit a Small City
After a morning soak in the hot tub at CopperLeaf Boutique Hotel & Spa in Appleton, Wisconsin, my mother and I dressed and stepped out of the hotel and into the historic downtown. It was Saturday so the Farmer’s Market was in full swing, despite the rain that drizzled down. We shopped among the stalls and walked past pubs and restaurants to explore some of the over 60 shops that line the street. When the rain became too much, we went inside to explore the amazing art collection of the Trout Museum of Art.
With a population of fewer than 75,000 people, Appleton, Wisconsin, is a small city. It doesn’t have the name recognition of Milwaukee or Madison, but that’s not to say it doesn’t have things to offer – a sunset boat ride on Fox River, a hike at High Cliff State Park and a great historic tour of the Hearthstone Historic House Museum (the first home to have on-demand electricity in the world).
As a travel writer, I get invited to some of the biggest cities in the world, and while I understand the appeal and the attractions that bigger cities offer, I’m glad to see that small cities are giving them a run for their money when it comes to short getaways.
Not only are these destinations generally more affordable than a big city stay, but I'd wager to guess that most people live near a small city (or five) that wouldn't require a plane ride to visit. With a little research, you may find a really great antique scene, a nearby state park, or the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in that small city. Plus, you don't have to deal with a lot of traffic, and in my experience, it tends to be easier to connect with locals.
Over the last ten years, I've watched as small cities have caught up to their larger counterparts by reviving their downtown areas, highlighting unique or quirky festivals, or becoming a gateway to outdoor adventure. There are so many examples of this in every state.
Fredericksburg, Texas, has less than 12,000 people but has become the epicenter of Texas wine and German food. In New Mexico, Taos is attracting people who want a low-key ski area, great hiking and a cultural experience all-in-one place. Appleton may not be on the same level as Fredericksburg or Taos in terms of tourism numbers, but that’s not to say that it won’t be one day.
I didn’t expect much from a weekend in Appleton. I thought my mom and I would quickly run through all the things one could do in the small city. But I was wrong. In fact, we left disappointed that we didn’t have a chance to do everything we wanted to do in Appleton.
All in all, it was a nice mother-daughter getaway where we learned about a history we didn’t know, bought cool items in the downtown boutiques and ate cheese curds while overlooking the river. It was a unique, off-the-beaten-path and easy weekend getaway, and I look forward to having more like it in other small cities in the U.S.
