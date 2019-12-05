Brian Major | December 05, 2019 7:00 AM ET
On the Water
Is there any earthly substance more fascinating than water?
The ultimate natural resource not only sustains life on our planet, it’s often beautiful to observe. I’m frequently around fascinating waters as a Caribbean-focused travel journalist, and fortunately, I’ve also journeyed to Central and South America’s magnificent lakes, sailed across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, voyaged along European rivers and transited the Panama and Suez Canals. That’s a lot of water.
The beauty of our global waters is among the things I’ve learned to appreciate most when traveling. Fascinating cultures, distinctive landscapes and native cuisine aside, the moments I’ve spent gazing into the ocean’s endless expanse from a cruise ship’s rail, or looking down into Belize’s indigo waters from a six-passenger Cessna, are among my most memorable travel experiences.
Travel also reveals the incalculable variety of shades displayed in the oceans and seas. The polka-dot blue waters around the Turks & Caicos Islands are far different from the pastel azure seas on the beaches of La Guajira on Colombia’s Caribbean coast.
The penetrating blue of the waters surrounding the British Virgin Islands are truly special, and if they’re spending their time there in the right way, visitors have the advantage of spending many hours island-hopping across the picturesque depths. The Dominican Republic is remarkable in that it offers so many white-sand beaches framed by cobalt blue waters.
I’ve been fortunate to experience each of these aquatic environments within the last 12 months. But all of this water experience doesn't mean I'm some old-salt mariner type. In fact, I grew up a city kid, and while my experience includes plenty of time spent at the Rockaways' Riis Beach and the Jersey shore, I never did learn to swim.
As a result, some of my encounters with water while traveling have required me to overcome some personal fears. I still don’t dive or snorkel. But more than a decade ago I swam (in a life vest) in an underground river at Mexico's Xcaret adventure park. It was completely exhausting. But I made it.
Only a few years ago I sailed as a crewman aboard a traditional Martinique yole boat (again, wearing a life vest). This required leaning out over the boat’s side as we zipped across the bay under sail. It was far less exhausting but somewhat stomach-churning. Again I made it to shore. I immediately laid prostrate on the beach and well, I didn’t feel really well. But it didn’t last long and I had another travel memorable travel experience.
It's heartbreaking to ponder how climate change increasingly threatens these magnificent natural landscapes. The Caribbean and other global warm-weather destinations are most imperiled by severe weather, and as contemporary travelers, we’re all fortunate to be here to appreciate earthly wonders that are by no means guaranteed to endure.
I'll be traveling to Antigua & Barbuda, the Bahamas and Curacao in the next two months. Don't think I won't be looking at the water.
