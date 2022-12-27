Patrick Clarke | December 27, 2022 10:32 AM ET
Overcoming Winter Holiday Travel Woes Starts With Acceptance
Stop me if you've heard this one before. Experts predict a record holiday travel period that's certain to prompt unexpected hiccups, especially for those taking to the skies or the roads during rush hour.
But that's not all, a once-in-a-generation winter storm system is forecast to further complicate Americans' holiday travel plans.
Unfortunately, those projections panned out in 2022, with airlines forced to scrap tens of thousands of flights and countless air travelers left stranded at airports across the country. It's a worst case scenario this time of year but it would be naive to call it surprising.
Hellish holiday travel weeks like the one we're currently experiencing have happened before and have even been foretold in hit movies going back decades, whether it's Home Alone or Planes, Trains and Automobiles. And while things may have looked much different last year and definitely during pandemic-plagued 2020 when volume was severely suppressed, it's time to accept that travel is not only back but surging.
I'm not here to tell people not to travel over Christmas or New Year's as it's an important tradition and a necessary respite from the daily grind.
However, there are some steps to take when traveling the U.S. this time of year to ensure the most pleasant experience possible. Firstly, travelers should adjust their mindset and learn to quickly accept the things they can't control.
Remember, it's going to be busy. Even in the best case, security checkpoint lines will be long and winding, airport restaurants will be packed and flights will be full.
Then comes the occasional overbooked flight resulting in passengers being bumped or a last-minute delay. Inevitably, there will be cancellations. The X factor is the snow, ice and blizzard conditions that are not uncommon for many parts of the U.S. in late December.
Patience runs out, sure, and blaming and shaming airlines on social media is always fun, but how many travelers arrived at their airport without checking their flight status ahead of time this past week?
Add in a cross-country storm system outside of these carriers' control and now you're forced to shake your fist at Mother Nature. At what point does it start to get silly?
Winter Storm Elliott has already been responsible for dozens of deaths across the nation. A missed flight is one thing but losing a loved one is another entirely. It's important to maintain perspective in times like these.
Getting snippy at the check-in desk or taking out your frustration on fellow travelers experiencing the same hardship may provide a needed release in the moment but is ultimately counterproductive and will leave you feeling guilty down the road.
There are plenty of positive and productive ways to celebrate the holidays when your plans go awry but I understand not everyone can be so easygoing while under such intense stress and pressure to reach family and friends for the holidays. It may be too late to salvage this year's holiday travel plans for some but there's always next year.
Instead of dwelling and pointing fingers, let's find solutions.
Talking to a travel advisor ahead of your next winter getaway is always a good idea as these professionals are prepared to advocate on your behalf if something goes wrong and can even guide you toward the right travel insurance policy to ensure any issues don't wind up costing you your hard-earned dollars even if they cost you your trip.
Until next year though, let's learn to anticipate the worst, accept the things we cannot control and maintain the proper perspective if and when those holiday travel plans aren't fulfilled.
