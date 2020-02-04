Brian Major | February 04, 2020 5:00 PM ET
Passion Is Invaluable to Travel Agency Success
I’ve always been a big TV watcher. My latest obsession is “Below Deck,” a Bravo Network reality series about the lives of crewmembers serving aboard superyachts sailing international waters. The program apparently debuted several years ago but I just recently discovered it.
Anyway, I find “Below Deck” intriguing on numerous levels. For one, it involves the travel industry, albeit a sector I don’t often encounter. Yet while I almost never travel aboard superyachts, “Below Deck” does feature several Caribbean destinations with which I’m quite familiar, including Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands and Saint Maarten.
Furthermore, if you notice I was careful earlier to say I almost never sail aboard luxury yachts, that’s because it just so happens I completed my first luxury yacht voyage in January as part of a press trip in the British Virgin Islands (full disclosure: it was a luxury catamaran, but pretty much the same thing).
Bottom line, I’m downright fascinated with the program’s depiction of seagoing adventure in familiar warm-weather destinations. I also enjoy observing how crewmembers handle the many challenges inherent in creating a deluxe vacation experience for clients while serving (and living) in close quarters aboard a relatively small boat.
Naturally teamwork is imperative in such situations, and it usually becomes clear pretty quickly which crewmembers have what it takes to succeed in what is a challenging profession. One episode in particular struck a familiar chord for me, as it focused on two hard-working professionals who were separated by one small but significant aspect.
Duties for interior stewards Kate and Amy included waitressing and serving meals, requiring they interact with guests. While both ladies exhibited professionalism and a strong work ethic, Amy smiled incessantly and displayed a genuine sense of excitement with the surroundings and the people she met.
Kate was more experienced than Amy but was missing the passion Amy brought to the table. In fact, more than one group of guests asked Kate if she were annoyed, as she simply didn’t smile very often! That’s a big time no-no in a service industry role. Kate had everything she needed to succeed in her role, but her lack of passion seemed to prevent her from achieving at a high level.
In the same way, I’ve noticed the most successful travel agents I meet are passionate about travel and the business. I’m struck in particular by two of my travel agent friends who I’ve noticed rarely miss an industry event or gathering, large or small. One of these agents is battling significant health issues.
Nevertheless, both seem to enjoy meeting new people and learning about new places, and it shows. They take every opportunity to liaise with other agents, suppliers and destination officials. Simply put, both display a genuine passion for travel.
Not surprisingly, they are two of the country’s most successful travel sellers. Both have been cited this year and in the past by leading travel suppliers for their productivity in generating bookings and their excellence at providing invaluable services to their clients.
If your agency business is lacking some hard-to-define quality that will set you apart from others, perhaps it’s time to look inward. In the end, your success may be less determined by specific social media strategies or your membership in one consortium over another and more by the passion you bring every day.
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS