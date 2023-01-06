Janeen Christoff | January 06, 2023 6:00 PM ET
'Pin-Drop Travel' Takes Off in 2023
In all of the "new trends in 2023" articles buried in one article was a catchy new phrase—"pin-drop travel."
While it may seem like this travel style is all about dropping a random pin somewhere and visiting that place, the actuality, as described by The Sunday Times, is more the exploration of a micro-destination and a shift in how people plan vacations.
Rather than choosing a city or a region, pin-drop travel is the desire to visit a specific neighborhood or perhaps one particular archeological attraction, etc.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, overtourism was a hot topic and has led to many popular places imposing fees on visitors and new limits on the number of people who can visit an attraction or destination at any one time.
As travel returns to pre-pandemic levels, a pin-drop style of travel could be an excellent way to engage more intimately with a place, get to know local people and cultures and have a more engaging and meaningful travel experience in a particular destination.
This style of travel leans heavily on accommodation options, restaurant buzz and fixates on places that have been highlighted by social media and television.
"The White Lotus," which captivated viewers during the fall months and over the holidays, is an example of how pin-drop travel can take off. Thanks to that one show, Taormina, Sicily, is basically booked up for a year.
Other examples of the drive for pin-drop travel are new Michelin-starred restaurants. People are traveling just to dine at these delectable eateries in places such as Oltrarno in Florence and Castello and Cannaregio in Venice. "Emily in Paris" has inspired travelers to head to Place des Vosges in Paris.
In 2023, it seems that pin-drop travel is transforming the way people plan to experience a destination and plan their vacations altogether. Rather than an all-out race to see as many countries as possible on a vacation, travelers are focused on one main experience and building their trips around it.
