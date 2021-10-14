Lacey Pfalz | October 14, 2021 12:34 PM ET
Reflections on Traveling Now vs. The Spring of 2021
Traveling has become more challenging these past two years than it has in decades. That being said, I’ve done it twice now during the pandemic, back in April and at the beginning of October. Both experiences have been different.
In April, I went on a family vacation to Florida, as many families in the Midwest do when they become impatient with spring’s slow thaw. Just a week and a half ago, I traveled on a family vacation to Savannah, Georgia and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina to enjoy a bit more of summer before it finally left us for good.
I enjoyed both vacations, but they felt quite different—not just because they were in different parts of the country, but because of the pandemic, the spread of its Delta variant and its ever-present grip on the world.
When we went to Florida, my family and I were about three weeks out from having received the last dose of our COVID-19 vaccines. We felt confident that we would be safe, but we were still cautious. The flights down to our destination were punctuated by flight attendants’ warnings about wearing masks, which meant some on our flights weren’t being very compliant about wearing theirs. The middle seats had been left empty. Though the airports were still crowded, especially Atlanta’s, we were able to find a corner in which we could eat while physically distancing.
We had a great vacation, though, and we were able to socially distance without a problem. Others wore their masks indoors, too, in compliance with the nationwide mask mandate. Eventually, our vacation ended and we headed back home. No one got sick.
Fast forward to October.
The Delta variant has now become the dominant strain throughout much of the world, including the U.S. Our nation’s death toll has risen to 700,000+, the largest number of deaths of any country in the world. Masks are still enforced on airplanes, though they’re once again booked to the max. Depending on which destination you visit, you might need to wear a mask in all indoor locations, or you might not.
Savannah is currently under a city-wide mask mandate, which requires masking up in indoor areas. This was hardly enforced. Besides some wait staff at certain restaurants, only a handful of individuals wore their masks indoors. Luckily for us, we spent most of our days wandering through the city, which was beautiful in a way I’d never seen before.
It was even less so in Hilton Head, where there was no official mask mandate. As if most people vacationing there had done so to escape the pandemic, only a few of the people we saw wore their masks indoors.
The airports were more crowded than ever before. Atlanta was so packed there was no room for physical distancing, and it reminded me of how it was before the pandemic, with long wait lines to order food and completely full flights.
Lucky for us, none of our flights had troubles with non-compliant mask wearers, though two of our flights were punctuated by that tell-tale cough that signaled someone on our flight was sick.
Did the travel experience improve over the past six or so months? From a traveler’s perspective, it did not. Some day, we may finally unmask in airplanes. Some day, we might not need to test for COVID-19 before entering or exiting another country. Some day, this might all become a foggy memory in our minds and a few pages in our children’s history textbooks.
But what needs to happen to get there? What is the threshold that our nation and our world must meet before travel goes back to the way it was?
My guess? It will never go back to the way it once was. That’s the thing about change: it’s often irreversible.
I think we’ve passed the point of no return with the pandemic. While we have vaccines, many still distrust them or refuse to get them, allowing for more outbreaks, deaths and variants. While we’ve opened up our cities and our schools, we continue to have outbreaks that outpace the ones in 2020. People still fight both publicly and privately about the most crucial truths of our new normal.
Travel might always remain a bit more complicated than it once was. Individuals might have to keep up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines to continue traveling to certain countries as they did with other illnesses prior to the pandemic. Wealth disparities between countries will grow increasingly more visible as a country’s wealth (or lack of it) is identified through its access to life-saving vaccines. Variants might again shake up flight schedules, border regulations and travel plans for years to come.
Despite this somewhat bleak prediction, the travel industry will continue to thrive, just perhaps a bit differently than before. Adaptability will be key. Perhaps airlines will continue allowing individuals to change their flights last minute without any fees, or cruise lines might offer benefits to cruisers whose bookings had to be changed. People might spend less time between planning for travel and actually traveling. Travel advisors, in turn, will continue being the go-to resource for info on the current travel rules.
With this being said, I enjoyed both of my vacations, and even the pandemic did not halt my feeling of rest, of rejuvenation or of discovery. While the ways in which we travel might have changed, one thing remains the same: travel is still good.
More United States
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS