Patrick Clarke | December 24, 2021 6:00 PM ET
Returning To the Live Event
Turning 30 was always going to be demanding both mentally and physically but the World Health Organization's declaration that the coronavirus had become a global pandemic mere hours prior on March 11, 2020, ensured that my fourth decade was going to begin, quite literally, in a different era.
The final day of my 20s also saw the beloved Hollywood couple of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for COVID-19 and the National Basketball Association (NBA) go so far as to suspend its season after polarizing star Rudy Gobert became the league's, and American sports' for that matter, patient zero—two watershed moments for many people of my generation.
Next came the forced shutdown of cruising, halting of air travel, new health and safety guidelines from the White House and a nationwide toilet paper shortage.
Like many lifelong sports fans and one who's often inspired by them to travel, it was in the initial moments after the NBA's shocking announcement when reality began to sink in. Not only would games and mass-gathering events like concerts and festivals not be taking place for the foreseeable future but they may never look or feel the same again.
Nearly two years later, I'm thankful to say that the new normal looks a lot like the old but with better sanitation and hygiene awareness. The COVID-19 vaccine and subsequent booster shots have changed the game for the better but, for the most part, it isn't a barrier to joining the crowd.
Face mask reminders, social distancing markers and hand sanitizing stations are commonplace at sporting events, live music venues and other places hosting large crowds just as they are the grocery store or airport but, much like those places, they don't provide an impenetrable safety blanket.
However, there's risk everywhere and those who've boarded a packed airplane or stood in line at the supermarket over the past 21 months have likely come to terms with that and probably won't feel any less safe inside of a stadium or music hall, some of which are requiring everyone who enters, even the players or performers, to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
What certainly hasn't changed about the live event is the atmosphere, excitement and indelible experience that trumps anything you could ever encounter virtually.
I've been fortunate enough to attend several sporting events over the past few months, including a Major League Baseball game, a National Football League matchup and a pair of NBA games. In every scenario, it wasn't long before things felt like normal, for better or worse.
The parking lots were packed on arrival.
The crowds were loud and rarely shied away from the dance or kiss cam.
The concession stands and team shops were open with fans lining up.
The player introductions were electric and the literal fireworks were impressive.
Even the halftime entertainment felt like it had never left.
While technology only improved since March 2020—making it easier to retreat to the TV or phone to check in on our favorite athletes, musicians and stars—it's also enhanced the live event in-person experience. Contactless ticketing and payment for food and drinks, for example, is a welcome sight and hopefully a change that's here to stay.
The virtual experience isn't going anywhere either but there's nothing like being a part of the action and I'm happy to say that the live event is officially back and arguably better than ever.
