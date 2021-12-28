Noreen Kompanik | December 27, 2021 9:39 AM ET
Safe Sailing on Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas During COVID
Cruising is back! And personally, I couldn’t wait to sail the high seas again. Especially when I’d be on the world’s largest cruise ship – the beautiful, elegant Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas – for a five-night Caribbean sail this past week.
However, when arriving at the Miami terminal to check in, my daughter and I as well as all other guests experienced a two-hour boarding delay. The cause? Royal Caribbean was conducting higher-level cleaning and sanitizing, taking extra safety precautions due to reported COVID-19 positive results from a previous cruise.
Inconvenient? Perhaps. But, as we noted throughout our entire cruise, safety is of the utmost importance on Symphony of the Seas. And as a retired registered nurse, I couldn’t have been more impressed with the safety protocols and procedures in place to combat the Omicron variant. This includes the ship sailing at only 50 percent capacity.
Cruise Terminal Check-In
Boarding was a multi-step process, but terminal crew members were very efficient in moving passengers through the lines. Guests were required to mask in the terminal and show proof of negative COVID testing conducted within two days of the sail date.
Fully vaccinated guests were given an arm band identifying them as such. This enabled them to be in all areas of the ship with no restrictions. Children who had not received the vaccine had to go through extra protocols before boarding which included rapid-result PCR testing.
We were most impressed with the patience of the cruise passengers. One gentleman in line said it best “Hey, it’s all worth it just to be able to get on a cruise ship again. It’s been way too long.”
On-Board Safety Protocols
Due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases on the previous cruise, masks were again mandated for all guests ages two and above in all indoor areas of the ship unless seated and actively engaged in eating or drinking. Masks were not required in outdoor areas such as the pool and viewing decks. All crew members were masked both indoors and out.
Staff members were diligent in reminding passengers to mask up though it was done in a kind, considerate manner. From our perspective, guests were exceptionally compliant. Even moms would remind their children to keep their masks on. Cabin attendants provided additional masks in staterooms and were happy to provide extras when requested. We loved the masks proudly displaying the navy-blue symbol of Royal Caribbean on the front.
Social Distancing and Vaccine-Designated Dining
Social distancing was practiced – in restaurants, lounges, theaters and even outdoor eateries. Elevators had a maximum capacity of six guests at a time unless the larger group was from the same family. Indoor and outdoor theater shows practiced social distancing, with seats marked as such. Fully vaccinated guests attending the Broadway show “Hairspray” could be seated anywhere in the theatre, though the 4th deck was specifically designated only for them.
The ship has three main dining rooms, and one is reserved only for vaccinated passengers. Specialty restaurants also practiced social distancing and were taking reservations to only 50 percent capacity.
Hand sanitizers were located all throughout the ship, and most restaurants had handwashing stations. All guests were required to sanitize their hands before entering restaurants. Those returning to the ship after port visits were also required to use sanitizer.
Passengers were not permitted to touch food items. Even in the buffet restaurant Windjammer, all food was served by staff members. Serving utensils were out of guests’ reach ensuring additional safety. Silverware was wrapped in cloth napkins and handed to guests.
Roominess of the Ship
At 1,188 feet long and 215.5 feet wide, Symphony of the Seas is twice as high as the Washington Monument. This graceful behemoth sports 18 decks (16 with staterooms) and can hold an incredible 6,680 guests (at full capacity). Even imagining the ship with a full passenger load, its vast spaciousness precludes any feeling of crowding.
Among the other amazing aspects of the ship, we loved its seven unique neighborhoods giving Symphony a “small town” feel vs. a typical cruise ship environment. The design of the ship also provided plenty of nooks and crannies to find your own personal space away from other guests.
The Central Park neighborhood for example is an outdoor “park” with wide walkways surrounded by flowers, trees, and greenery with plenty of places to relax and dine. The variety in the neighborhoods with their shops, cafes and scenery was a completely unexpected delight.
Overall Cruise Experience
We were also impressed with guest compliance on board. Cruise aficionados couldn’t wait for sailing to come back. They’ve been waiting too long to travel again. They want to enjoy cruising with their families and friends. So, they willingly follow rules and guidelines without a hint of complaint.
One of the top questions we had from friends and family was did we feel safe on the cruise? Honestly, both my daughter and I agreed that with the safety protocols practiced, we felt much safer on board the ship than in most domestic destinations. Too many places ashore have inconsistent mask mandates, social distancing or proof of vaccination that isn’t required or strongly enforced.
Did it take away from the cruise experience? Not much.
I think we’ve all gotten used to masking during the pandemic, and although I’m sure we’re all in the same “boat” wishing we didn’t have to cover up any longer, it’s the price of being able to travel. And in this case, the price of being able to cruise again. It makes us so grateful that despite COVID, thanks to the vaccines and safety mandates, we can travel again. And if we continue to follow the guidelines of safe practices, we can continue to travel.
As for the Symphony of the Seas staff, everyone went above and beyond to provide guests with a wonderful cruising experience.
Sir Francis Drake once said “It isn’t that life ashore is distasteful to me. But life at sea is better.”
Yes, cruising is back. And it’s awesome!
