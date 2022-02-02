Lacey Pfalz | February 02, 2022 6:00 PM ET
Should All Travel Companies Release Reports on COVID Positivity?
Due to the CDC’s Conditional Sail Order, which has now ended its mandatory program, cruise ships became the only segment of the travel industry that was required to provide information on COVID-19 positivity rates onboard ships.
Back in December when the Omicron variant was spreading more rapidly than any other variant seen previously, cruise ships became the only segment of the industry under fire for COVID-19 outbreaks because they were the only ones publishing information about them.
This led to ships being turned away from ports due to outbreaks, cruises being canceled, a new CDC warning at the end of December that advised Americans not to take any cruises in the near future and new vaccine requirements that require travelers to have received their booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to cruise.
Royal Caribbean shared an update on the impact of Omicron at the end of December: of the 1.1 million guests onboard its cruises, 1,745 of them tested positive (a positivity rate of 0.02 percent) and 42 guests had to be hospitalized.
While the outbreaks seem to be getting better across many different parts of the world, including the U.S., why aren’t other segments of the travel industry sharing their COVID-19 positivity rates?
No other segment of the industry, be it hotels and resorts, tour operators or even airlines, is required to publish data on COVID-19 positivity or hospitalization rates, yet one tour operator has done just that.
Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) offers highly personalized small group trips to destinations around the globe for active travelers typically over fifty years old. With local guides, included excursions and meals as well as authentic and enriching experiences with culture and history, O.A.T. has been helping travelers learn more about the world and its people since 1978.
It recently sent a letter to all its past and current travelers detailing the rate of COVID-19 positivity on its trips and what happens if someone does test positive during a trip. Since July 1, 2021, the tour operator has hosted 11,000 travelers on trips around the world. Of those travelers, 102 of them have tested positive, with zero hospitalizations. That’s a positivity rate of 0.9 percent!
More than 21,000 travelers are planning to travel with O.A.T. from March through May of this year. Booster shots are now required to be considered fully vaccinated for all trips after April 1, 2022; this includes all tour guides and personnel, too.
“The safety of our travelers is our number one concern. Transparency with COVID data is the way forward for the travel industry,” said Harriet R. Lewis, Vice Chairman of Overseas Adventure Travel, Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel. “We want our travelers to know that the health and safety protocols we’ve implemented—including requiring vaccinations for all travelers, Trip Experience Leaders and Program Directors, and staff—are by and large working. Travelers must continue to feel comfortable trusting us with their well-being while abroad.”
The tour operator’s COVID-19 health and safety measures are working, and I believe it’s something to be proud of; travelers can indeed travel safely when they follow the right measures, like getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in public spaces.
That’s why I think it’s important that more travel businesses should publish the impact of COVID-19 on their guests. Positive cases are inevitable, but when tour operators or resorts follow the right protocols, like O.A.T. and many cruise lines, the numbers become much less dramatic, especially if there is more data out there.
Plus, it will give travelers more peace of mind because they’ll be able to compare whether a stay at a Caribbean resort is riskier for them than that Mediterranean cruise they’ve been putting off for nearly three years, or that fun group tour they’re hesitant to try because it’s a group format. It's for this reason alone that I believe confidence in traveling wouldn't wane if companies began publishing their information for everyone to see.
More confident travelers means more travelers traveling, and that’s good for everybody in the industry.
