Tammy Levent | November 08, 2022 9:00 PM ET
Show, Don’t Tell - It's the Best Way to Sell
How do you curate a bespoke travel experience for clients that truly exceeds expectations?
You take it yourself.
My TASK Ambassadors recently returned from a two-week visit to Greece where we did more than simply experience the culture – we engaged with the community in hyper-localized ways.
Post-pandemic traveler trends will be more personalized than ever so don’t be surprised by a myriad of client requests for customized itineraries, unique experiences, and activities that allow them to experience the destination in unique ways.
Our latest TASK trip was designed with these clients in mind. Instead of a standard FAM trip, our itinerary was specifically structured as a hands-on learning experience to teach TASK Ambassadors how to put together hyper-localized visits to even the most well-walked tourist destinations.
As borders reopen and COVID-protocols are removed, clients need more from an agent than simply planning the logistical side of travel. They need a partner who can address their desires, accommodate their diverse needs, and provide expert insight into a destination that can only be earned through first-hand experience.
Reinventing the FAM Tour for Travel Agents
“If you haven’t attended a TASK training yet, you’re truly missing out,” said Tasha Carter, the founder of Bucketlist Escapes and one of my TASK Ambassadors.
Tasha and 19 TASK Ambassadors did far more than see the sites of Ancient Greece during our visit. Though our visit did include the must-do’s and greatest hits of Greece, we also:
– Cruised the Greek islands on both slow and fast ferries, comparing their benefits and disadvantages
– Milked goats on a Crete farm, then immediately pasteurized the milk and made our own cheese for lunch.
– Visited quiet islands with zero vehicular traffic to embrace slow, eco-friendly travel.
– Stay at stunning accommodations like a small resort in Mykonos and a rustic retreat in the mountains of Delphi where we discussed how to turn these experiences into unforgettable client itineraries.
These hands-on experiences catered to niche travel trends like foodie tours, low-impact travel, and local connections that are becoming increasingly popular among travelers of all ages and budgets.
Most importantly, this was an opportunity for our agents to experience Greece together in a diverse way, learn how to curate bespoke itineraries and work together to determine how we as travel agents can provide the best recommendations and resources for our clients.
My Advice For Travel Agents
What can you provide for your client that another travel agent – or Google – can’t?
The pandemic reinforced the importance of booking vacations with a travel agent, but there are travelers who will still insist that they can plan their dream trip alone. Your value as an agent needs to be hyper-relevant to your client’s preferences. Instead of merely suggesting accommodations, restaurants, or experiences based on your expert research, you’ll need to provide first-hand recommendations based on your unique travel experiences.
Remember: show, don’t tell, is the best way to sell.
Seeking out engaging and educational experiences, like the unique interactions my TASK Ambassadors had in Greece, is the only way to accurately meet your client’s needs. I believe that travel agents need to evolve alongside the latest travel trends – and that we need to work together collectively to provide the best experiences for our individual clients.
That’s why the next TASK journey I’m leading will be unlike any other.
Throughout June and July of 2023, twenty of my TASK agents will have the opportunity to visit Israel and Jordan alongside their clients. We’ll take a hands-on journey together, spending the entire visit experiencing these wondrous destinations with and through the eyes of their clients. This will provide TASK Ambassadors with instant feedback and foster activity-specific conversations before, during, and after the visit.
