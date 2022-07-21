Brian Major | July 21, 2022 4:53 PM ET
Strange Public Relations Pitches
Travel writers don’t always think up stories on their own. Sometimes (OK, daily), public relations folks send us journalists suggestions, requests and outright pleas to cover news and developments positioned as “trends,” but invariably linked to something their clients have done.
And that’s OK. There are times when these PR “pitches” (as we call them) provide important information and prove extremely helpful. And I’m not just saying that as a one-time senior public relations official (although that experience gives me a good perspective).
Yet there are other times when the information our PR friends provide is unimportant, not helpful, and so off-target it’s easy to imagine they (heaven forbid) haven’t actually read our publication.
Well, have these PR people noticed the signature at the end of my emails? I’m TravelPulse’s Managing Editor for Digital Guides/Caribbean. Why would I receive the following pitch during the early days of the pandemic? (I’ve paraphrased parts for brevity):
“President Biden announced the Port of Los Angles will operate around the clock and workers from major companies will have to expand their hours to help stitch together our supply chain.
“Dreamcam, the first-ever virtual reality live streaming platform for adult webcam models, is extending an offer to these port workers. The site wants to provide free XXX content to help employees relax and stay motivated.”
There are many publications covering adult films, and more covering commercial port operations. Why this PR person thought that as a travel trade editor I’d ever consider this “news” for anything other than a satirical column is beyond my imagination.
The pitch ended with the invitation to “Check out the safe-for-work offer letter here, pasted below!” I’ve never clicked on the link.
Culture Clash
Another entry from the “do they know what I do?” category arrived just prior to the pandemic during the 2019 holidays: “December 24th from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. marks Christmas eve for many, but for the single Jewish crowd, there’s only one place to be: the Matzoball.”
This pitch did reveal some information of which I was certainly ignorant: Matzoball is a “renowned singles event hosted in multiple cities across America.”
It’s true that not being Jewish (among other reasons), I was previously unaware of Matzoball, a dating event for singles hosted during “cuffing” season. But I have learned one thing over the years: when you’re compelled to inform others your event is “renowned,” it usually isn’t.
Grim Grammar
Digital communications have produced an overflow of information that outpaces editors’ ability to correct errors at a pace in keeping with past generations. Grammatical errors once considered egregious and committed primarily by lesser-considered media now slip into the very best journalistic publications.
It’s still inexcusable (we’re supposed to be the experts after all), but it’s not hard to understand. There’s just so much more content and, with profit-driven reductions in editorial staff during the digital era, fewer editors than ever to manage it all.
But some things just can’t be overlooked, including wildly poor grammar in a pitch, such as:
“My Name M K Paul, Author of: Democracy & Global Social Issues. I like to have many Event Globally in Cities of All Democratic Countries based on this Book.”
Mr. Paul continues, “The Event Headline will be: HOW WE CAN MAKE THIS WORLD A BETTER LIVING PLACE. My intention is to explain to people, how they can help themselves for eliminating Poverty & Illiteracy Globally & Make This World A Better Living Place.”
I almost don’t know where to begin with my evaluation of Mr. Paul’s pitch. He certainly appears grammar-challenged, but perhaps there’s a language issue here (although he is using English. I think.).
My chief issue here is Mr. Paul’s assertion that his event will effectively counsel others on strategies for eliminating illiteracy. Based on his communication with me, I’m unconvinced others should seek his advice in this area.
Tactical Error
Here’s another mystery pitch from a PR firm whose client is a drone provider. Granted, drone video and photography have many travel applications. But I don’t think this is what the folks behind this June 2022 pitch had in mind:
“The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) announced today that Ascent AeroSystems’ ‘Spirit’ platform has been added to the Blue UAS Cleared List of approved small unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Beginning immediately, any U.S. government customer can buy and operate a Spirit without further technical review or approval.”
I wish to take this opportunity to repeat my title: Managing Editor, Digital Guides and Publications/Caribbean. How I wound up on a pitch list for military-grade drones is beyond my understanding.
Did the PR person somehow miss my title? How would it help her/his client to have this pressing drone news published in a travel trade publication? What does her/his superior think of this pitch list?
If as a former PR person, I don’t know the answers to these questions, I doubt you do, dear readers. Anyway, I’ll continue to collect these strange pitches and attempt to seek clues to a solution. Any thoughts from current PR types will be greatly appreciated.
Comments
