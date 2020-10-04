Rich Thomaselli | October 04, 2020 1:06 PM ET
The Additional Cost of the Pandemic for the Aviation Industry
It’s the starkness that hits you first.
It’s almost bittersweet, in fact.
In one breath you walk through an airport and suddenly it’s like you have the place to yourself. And that’s a good thing. You aren’t being jostled and pushed and jockeying for position like you’re getting a rebound or queueing up in a line that stretches for a half a mile. The ease with which you navigate drop-off to boarding is uniquely satisfying.
In the next breath, you walk through an airport and suddenly it’s like you have the place to yourself. And that’s a bad thing.
The aviation industry anxiously awaits a potential extension of the CARES Act to stave off or – in the case of some airlines who have already acted – to reverse a series of layoffs guaranteed to further decimate the industry and make a giant dent in the overall economy.
But it’s not just the airlines.
Airports large and small have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, as have related businesses, suppliers, non-airline workers at airports, parking lot attendants and so many more. In addition to cutting employees, airlines are also trimming routes and, worse, abandoning smaller, more regional airports.
I see it second-hand.
My youngest son has a part-time job when he’s not in class in high school or playing a sport, working for a small airplane supply company. Business is good; a Fed-Ex truck rolls in every day. It used to be two or three trucks a day.
And I see it first-hand.
Living in the Hudson Valley area of New York, we had our choices for airports growing up, albeit none of them very attractive. Albany, about two hours to the north; the three major airports in the New York City metropolitan area, two hours as the crow flies but three, at least, as the Major Deegan Expressway dictates; two-and-a-half hours to MacArthur Airport on Long Island, which is also three-plus thanks to the world’s largest parking lot known as the Long Island Expressway; and Bradley International in Hartford, Conn., about two hours to the west.
Then about 30 years ago the New York/New Jersey Port Authority decided to turn an old airbase in Newburgh, New York, into Stewart International Airport. Don’t let the name fool you. It is a regional airport but with major carriers. Suddenly, 30 minutes from my front door with easily accessible highways was a small airport but with large airlines.
I could take American on a small plane to Philadelphia International and connect anywhere in the world. I could take Delta to Detroit, and connect to anywhere in the country and world continuing west. I could take JetBlue to three different destinations in Florida (Tampa, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale) and, if need be, continue on to points in the Caribbean. And, recently, Allegiant came in and flew to Myrtle Beach.
Now, because of the pandemic, it’s all gone except for Allegiant.
This isn’t so much a personal story – and certainly not a complaint – as it is an example.
An example of how much we rely on the airlines, how much we appreciate the convenience of small, local facilities, and certainly an example of the disconnect being created that hurts our love of flying.
Taking a trip on an airplane hasn’t been fun for a long time, we all know that. But for myriad reasons ranging from business to pleasure to family, we do it. Airlines need to be in the air; we need to be flying on those planes.
The pandemic is making an impact worldwide, but the small regional airports are being devasted, and they shouldn't be overlooked.
